We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Target Home Products That Will Genuinely Impress Guests When They Come Over

Add a new accent table or even a lamp and your room will be transformed in an instant.

Susan Yoo-Lee
by Susan Yoo-Lee

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A creamy accent chair with beautiful clean lines that looks more like a sculpture than something to sit on. Your guests will think you spent thousands but little do they know, it costs less than $200.

Fully upholstered cream accent chair
Target

Promising review: "Bought this for my small 1 bedroom apartment and it's the perfect size. Not a large chair but perfect for my space & my 6'4" partner is very comfortable in it so it's not TOO small. Looks more expensive than it is. Our couch is taupe and it matches well so not too grey like other reviews have mentioned. Not the easiest assembly but after a couple of tries we managed.” —Elizabeth C

Price: $157.50 (originally $210)

2. A ceramic decorative vase to add a pop of blue to any dull room. Use it as a decor item by itself or add a bit of greenery to bring an organic feel to the space. The rounded shape and delicious color are sure to catch all your guests' attention.

Ceramic blue vase
Target

Promising review: “I love the color of this beautiful vase, it’s even prettier in person. If you’re going for fun colors in your home, you need this!! It feels and looks so expensive!” —Ang

Price: $21.25 (originally $25)

3. A beautiful caned headboard that'll give you vacation vibes in all the right way. Give your whole bedroom a new look by simply adding or swapping out the headboard and in an instant, you'll feel like you're in a different space.

Wooden Caned Headboard
Target

Promising review: “I love this headboard! I've had it for about a year now, and it still looks like it did when I first got it. Also, it's really easy to assemble, so bonus points for that.” —Cal

Price: $170

4. A statement bench that can go pretty much anywhere in the house. The waterfall design will give your room a designer’s touch while the dual functionality will provide a place for decor items or a seat to slip your shoes on.

Cream boucle waterfall bench
Target

Promising review: “I love this amazing piece. It added that extra touch to my dining table!” —Lalaf

Price: $126+ (available in two colors)

5. An artificial maple tree because it looks just like the real thing and you don't have to spend a whole lotta money. May I introduce you to the magic that is the artificial plant? Easy to clean and with no watering involved, you’ll be fooling everyone around you that you’re great at taking care of your plants. Jokes on them.

Artificial maple tree
Target

Promising review: “Love the leaves....realistic, color is believable. The pot is ceramic and a nice color along with interior material being realistic looking also. Great height and just perfect next to my sofa.” —Christianmom1234

Price: $150

6. A luxurious wingback upholstered bed fit for a modern-day royal. Gone are the days of counting sheep when you can make champagne wishes in the comfort of your new regal bed.

Wingback upholstered bed
Target

Promising review: “I love this bed SO much. From the reviews, I knew the green color would be much lighter and it’s exactly what I wanted. Love that there’s no space between the tufted headboard and the side boards. The legs are perfect for our mid-century look.” —SG

Price: $289.99+ (available in sizes full–king and three colors)

7. A decorative marble figure that can stand alone as an accent piece or be used as a bookend. The mix of circular and square shapes offers a modern flair to any room whether you add it to your console, coffee table, or somewhere else that needs a little facelift. This will liven up your room and give it that expensive look you’ve been daydreaming of.

Marble decorative object
Target

Promising review: “Just bought two of these wonderful marble pieces of modern art and put pillar candles on them. The stone is a beautiful muted color and they look grand on the mantle. To change things up I'll also try them as bookends!” —Mcgee Lover

Price: $25

8. A mid-century style upholstered nightstand because it's cute as a button and surprisingly functional. Don’t let its small stature fool you as it can hold a whole lotta things without cramping your style.

the gray nightstand
Target

Promising review: “Great nightstand. Beautiful and practical.” —Shelly

Price: $143.99

9. A sweet mushroom stool almost too cute to use. Almost. Whether you want to rest your legs on it like an ottoman, have it as extra seating, or hug it like a stuffed animal, this mushroom will make you feel all cozy and warm inside.

the mushroom stool with a blanket on it
Target

Promising review: “Super fun piece! Will add visual interest to any space. Love the texture and cozy off-white color of this mushroom ottoman. It has a very generous surface area that can serve as a footrest; little seat; a place to sit a tray, blankets, etc. it is not super tall, but worked perfectly with the height of my egg chair. Can’t wait until the rust colored one comes back!” —CozyClark

Price: $120 (available in two colors)

10. A stackable pouf with casters to liven up your living space while offering comfortable seating on the floor. Untie the poufs to reveal three separate footrests or seats all perfectly comfy thanks to the velvety upholstery. Great for entertaining or lounging all the same.

Target

Promising review: “Love this!!!! It’s on wheels and can be moved easily. It’s also very soft and velvety. Multipurpose too!” —Rrrstars

Price: $90 (available in two colors)

11. A rattan table lamp with diagonal lines that'll give you beachy vibes all year round. Give your room a refresh by adding this table lamp to any end table or nightstand. Once you turn on the switch, voila — immediate warmth to your space that will keep you feeling bright and fuzzy inside.

Rattan diagonal weave table lamp
Target

Promising review: “I love this lamp so much! It goes great just like I envisioned. I was worried since it’s basket like material it wouldn’t be sturdy, but it’s super sturdy and looks amazing. The nightstand and basket are also a target win that I’m very happy with as well!” —llovej123 

Price: $65 

12. A white ceramic end table for bringing modern art to the comfort of your home. Looking more like a sculpture than a functional table, you can use this baby to bring texture and modern design to your space. Leave it alone, or dress it up with some of your favorite candles, a vase, or magazines — ta-da.

Ceramic sculptural end table
Target

Promising review: “Absolutely love!! So so beautiful. Would buy over & over again. I recommend buying online and having it shipped. I noticed most of the ones in the stores are scratched.” —NC8

Price: $120

13. A wood console table that’s beautiful but also practical. From the burled wood design to its clean lines, the console looks both modern and natural and the tabletop has enough space to hold some of your favorite decor items including your plants, bowls, books, and more.

Burled wood console table
Target

Promising review: “I finally snagged this when it came back in stock and it’s amazing! For the price it’s a gem! It’s small but perfect for a smaller home.” —Cecil P

Price: $300 (available in two colors)

14. A caned desk meant to be the star of the room. Art-deco-inspired, the woven caned doors on both sides of the desk, along with the clean lines of the legs, make this a modern beauty. Not to mention all the storage it brings!

Art deco style caned desk
Target

Promising review: “Loved the look of this desk, was hesitant about the quality but this beauty is the real deal. Real wood, easy build for two people, and fits my desktop and laptop with room to spare.” —Danielle

Price: $300

15. A corner ladder display shelving unit so it can finally fill that — you guessed it — corner space you don't know what to do with. Use it as a resting place for all of your art pieces, decor items, and even fun trinkets. The industrial metal frame gives off a nice edgy vibe if your style is more punk rock and less chill farmhouse.

Freestanding corner metal frame shelf
Target

Promising review: “I'm really happy with this. It was a cinch to put together even working solo and it feels very sturdy. Unless you get right up on top of it, it looks like a much higher-end piece than it is. Does a great job of dressing up an awkward corner in our living room and the staircases.” —LunaC

Price: $189.99

16. A velvet ottoman perfect for adding extra seating to your entryway or small space. Don’t let the word ottoman fool you because this small chair packs a punch — the luxurious feel of velvet and contemporary design gives this small but mighty ottoman an expensive feel. But the actual price? Let’s keep it between us, or it will sell out fast.

Velvet ottoman
Target

Promising review: “Beautiful and sturdy. This ottoman is perfect for the end of our bed. Can’t wait for them to restock to grab up more!” —Danielle

Price: $140 (available in two colors)

17. A ceramic trophy vase ideal for a space that needs that special finishing touch. Whether you need to fill a spot on a console or elevate the look of your plants in a room, this creamy ceramic vase will look beautiful anywhere. For $30 or less, it looks just as good as the ones that you see for hundreds of dollars.

Creamy ceramic trophy vase
Target

Promising review: “I purchased this cute vase (small size) last night during my Target visit…it didn’t work out where I was planning it to go, however, I now have it in my kitchen where the color of it works perfect! A great addition for the price.” —HANDY LITTLE DISH

Price: $15+ (available in two sizes)

18. A sexy velvety sofa because the adult in you wants some spice in your life.

Burgundy velvet sofa
Target

Promising review: “This sofa is very soft and nice. Looks very elegant and sleek.” —VELVET QUEEN

Price: $470.39+ (available in two colors)

19. A patio chat set that will help your friends dish out their best gossip. Light some candles, pour some drinks, and relax in these cute chairs to hang with your besties.

Three piece wicker patio set with two chairs and a coffee table
Target

Promising review: “Great outdoor set! Beautiful, comfortable and durable so far.” —newbiehouz

Price: $475

20. A wine rack made of reclaimed wood to spotlight your favorite vinos and glasses. Don’t let your finest wines languish on top of the fridge when you can upgrade your dining space with this beauty. If you want to feel worldly and like a true grown-up, this thing will do just that.

Reclaimed wood wine rack
Target

Promising review: “Sturdy, heavy duty, and a beautiful piece for my dining room. It changed the whole look into a classier, rustic atmosphere.” —Dezasoarartz 

Price: $179.99

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.