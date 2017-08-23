 go to content
Taylor Swift Has Good Reasons To Release Albums When She Does

The pop singer has always dropped her albums in October/November.

Susan Cheng
By now, you've probably heard the news: Taylor Swift will release her next album, Reputation, on Nov. 10, 2017. She's also dropping its first single tomorrow night.

Of course, Swifties everywhere collectively lost their minds, but many people are also scrutinizing the album's release date, which falls around the one-year anniversary of the election of Donald Trump.

What does this mean? Is the pop star trying to tell us who she voted for? Is this her take on the "fake news" media, as some people on Twitter have speculated?
But it's unlikely Reputation's release date has anything to do with current events.

In fact, Swift has released ALL of her albums — from her debut, Taylor Swift, to 1989 — in either late October or early November.

As it turns out, that's one of the BEST times to release an album. Here are some possible reasons why the singer has such a soft spot for ~the fall~.

1. She's all about those Grammys.

To be considered for a Grammy nomination, an artist must release their song, record, or album during the "product eligibility period," which usually runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 of the following year. So, for example: "Shake It Off" arrived on Aug. 18, 2014 and earned Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy nominations in 2015. Its album 1989 was released Oct. 27, 2014 and yielded three Grammy wins — including Album of the Year — in 2016.So Swift's Reputation album won't qualify for the next Grammy Awards, but she might try to rack up some album nominations for 2019. As for that single she's dropping tomorrow night? That will qualify for the 2018 Grammys.
To be considered for a Grammy nomination, an artist must release their song, record, or album during the "product eligibility period," which usually runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 of the following year.

So, for example: "Shake It Off" arrived on Aug. 18, 2014 and earned Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy nominations in 2015. Its album 1989 was released Oct. 27, 2014 and yielded three Grammy wins — including Album of the Year — in 2016.

So Swift's Reputation album won't qualify for the next Grammy Awards, but she might try to rack up some album nominations for 2019. As for that single she's dropping tomorrow night? That will qualify for the 2018 Grammys.

2. Swift knows people are more inclined to buy albums during the holidays.

Take it from her pal and fellow artist, Ed Sheeran, who guessed that she might release her next album around the holidays."Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," he told BBC earlier this year.Remember: 1989's first week on shelves was the largest sales week for an album since 2002 (with 1.287 million units sold); by the end of the year, it logged more than 3.6 million album and album equivalent sales, according to Nielsen Music. That's a lot of stocking stuffers.
Take it from her pal and fellow artist, Ed Sheeran, who guessed that she might release her next album around the holidays.

"Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," he told BBC earlier this year.

Remember: 1989's first week on shelves was the largest sales week for an album since 2002 (with 1.287 million units sold); by the end of the year, it logged more than 3.6 million album and album equivalent sales, according to Nielsen Music. That's a lot of stocking stuffers.

3. Many outlets begin publishing their "Best of" and year-end recap lists in December. So an October or November release gets out ahead of those — while also keeping the set fresh in mind. The extra exposure never hurts.

Unless you're Beyoncé, anything album released between mid-November and New Years Day likely won't make any year-end lists. Music journalists have lives too, y'know.
Unless you're Beyoncé, anything album released between mid-November and New Years Day likely won't make any year-end lists. Music journalists have lives too, y'know.

In a nutshell, Taylor Swift albums are released when they are at least in part because it's a savvy, strategic business move, helping with the longevity of a music release.

