There Are Actual Spanking Sounds In This Movie Score

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which premieres Oct. 13, is a film about Wonder Woman's kinky, bondage-filled origins.
If you didn't know, the superhero was originally created by William Moulton Marston, a psychology professor who enjoyed engaging in BDSM with his two wives, Elizabeth Holloway Marston and Olive Byrne.
Those thwap-ing sounds? They're actual samples taken from a recording session with dominatrixes.
Dominatrixes went into the studio for a day "and recorded a whole host of different noises of slaps and whips," Howe told BuzzFeed News. He said he'd been experimenting with various percussive elements when Professor Marston director Angela Robinson suggested incorporating sounds of spanking into the music. "So then I got a whole roll of, literally, hours worth of different whips and spanks," he said with a laugh.
"I wanted the music to have something about it that was a little bit subversive. Something in there that [said], 'Well, this is lovely, but there is something about it that's a little bit different,'" Howe continued.
The score will be released the same day the film premieres in theaters.
