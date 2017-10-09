There Are Actual Spanking Sounds In This Movie Score

If you didn't know, the superhero was originally created by William Moulton Marston, a psychology professor who enjoyed engaging in BDSM with his two wives, Elizabeth Holloway Marston and Olive Byrne.

Dominatrixes went into the studio for a day "and recorded a whole host of different noises of slaps and whips," Howe told BuzzFeed News. He said he'd been experimenting with various percussive elements when Professor Marston director Angela Robinson suggested incorporating sounds of spanking into the music. "So then I got a whole roll of, literally, hours worth of different whips and spanks," he said with a laugh.