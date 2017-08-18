Why This Asian-American Film Is Named After A Racial Slur

CULVER CITY, California — The upcoming film Gook is set during the 1992 Los Angeles uprising, but it's not a look at the fraught time period audiences have seen before. The movie centers on a pair of struggling young Korean-American shoe shop owners, Eli (Justin Chon) and his brother Daniel (David So), who develop an unlikely friendship with an 11-year-old black girl named Kamilla (Simone Baker), one of the few people in their mostly black and Latino neighborhood who likes them.



Early on in the movie, the precocious tween cranes her neck sideways for a better look at the graffiti that’s been scrawled on the hood of Eli’s beat-up Toyota. Although she doesn’t know yet what the word “gook” means, she seems to sense that it’s a touchy one that’s not hers to use. Kamilla then turns to Eli and asks somewhat tentatively, “Yo, what does that even mean?”

At that point, Eli has to make a decision. “Does he perpetuate the hate? Does he educate her about the hateful term, or does he tell her just the literal [definition] and protect her … at least for that time?” Chon told BuzzFeed News in early August. Eli opts for the latter, telling her how in Korean, “guk,” which is how it’s actually spelled, simply means “country” — and how “miguk” means “America.” Although he leaves out the origins of the racial slur, Chon, who also wrote and directed Gook, said many young people don't know about the word, which US soldiers used as a derogatory term for Koreans, and subsequently the Vietnamese, during the Korean War.

“A lot of kids don’t even know what [gook] means, and they pronounce it wrong,” said Chon. “And for me, I don’t know how to feel about that. Maybe it’s good that it’s going away, but then there’s the other side: Like, no, we gotta make sure our history doesn’t get erased. Our experiences matter in that a lot of people got called that. We need to know where that came from.” That desire to make sure people understand Asian-American history is what compelled Chon, best known for playing Eric Yorkie in the Twilight Saga, to make a film about the LA uprising from the point of view of Korean-Americans. “It’s a film about who gets to tell the story,” he said.

And while Gook follows a day in the life of a Korean-American, Chon was careful to create nuanced representations of both the Korean and black Americans it depicts, as well as the tensions between them. “I’m not saying one person is more right than the other. I’m saying everybody’s struggling," he said. "Everybody’s living on top of each other in this neighborhood, and they have to deal with each other. … But the least I can do is justify why everyone is angry."