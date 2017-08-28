Ed Skrein Exits "Hellboy" Reboot After Whitewashing Backlash

Ed Skrein has pulled out from his role as Major Ben Daimio in the upcoming Hellboy reboot in response to an outcry of "whitewashing" by the public.

After it was announced last week that the British actor would play Daimio, who is Japanese-American in the original comics, social media erupted into outrage. People slammed Lionsgate for casting a white actor as an Asian-American character.

Mm nice English boy Ed Skrein is playing Japanese-American (in the comics) character Ben Daimio for the new HELLBOY… https://t.co/XdPPM02AE8

what kind of shitty whitewashing is this? ben daimio is a japanese-american character. i hope this reboot flops. https://t.co/Iqi6QPZCMA

At least I don't have to see the new #HellboyMovie. Ed Skrein as Ben Daimio is a no-go for me. See you on Ghost in the Shell pile, HB

After a week of backlash, Skrein — best known for his roles in Deadpool and Game of Thrones — announced his exit from the project today.

He referred to the online conversations and people being "upset" over the role. "I must do what I feel is right," he continued. "It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts."

"I accepted the role unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage," he wrote in a tweet.

This may be the first time an actor has departed a project in response to criticism and accusations of whitewashing from the public.

Whitewashing is a Hollywood trend dating back decades, and Asian-Americans are often the target, with one of the earliest and most infamous instances being Mickey Rooney's role as a bucktoothed Japanese man in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

More recently in 2016, however, Scarlett Johansson drew ire for taking on the lead role of Major Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell. Then after it was announced that Tilda Swinton would play the Ancient One in Doctor Strange, backlash over Hollywood whitewashing continued to mount, culminating in a lively #whitewashedOUT movement online.