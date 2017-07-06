Sections

TVAndMovies

Daniel Dae Kim And Grace Park Leave "Hawaii Five-0" Over Salary Dispute

CBS reportedly refused to raise their salaries to match those of their white co-stars.

Posted on
Susan Cheng
Susan Cheng
BuzzFeed News Reporter

By now, you've likely heard that Hawaii Five-0 actors Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will not be returning for the show's 8th season.

CBS

Kim and Park — the actors behind Detective Chin Ho Kelly and Officer Kono Kalakaua — had been series regulars on the reboot of the hit police procedural since it premiered on CBS in 2010.

The actors decided to depart from the show after failing to reach satisfactory salary agreements with CBS Television Studios.

Sources told Variety that Kim and Park had been seeking pay equality with co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan. CBS reportedly refused to raise the Asian-American actors' salaries to match those of their white colleagues.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Many numbers have been reported in the days since Kim and Park's departure was announced, and none have been confirmed.

"CBS’s final offer to Kim and Park was believed to have been 10-15% lower than what O’Loughlin and Caan make in salary," according to Variety. The outlet also said that O’Loughlin and Caan earn about "$200,000 per episode apiece for the upcoming season" and that "CBS’ last per-episode salary offer to Kim was about $5,000 apart from the two lead actors."

O'Loughlin and Caan reportedly also get a cut of the show's profits through lucrative back-end deals. It's unclear whether similar back-end deals were offered to Kim and Park.

Yesterday, Kim addressed the news in a lengthy Facebook post. "The path to equality is rarely easy," he wrote.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Kim's message prompted CBS Television Studios to release another statement, elaborating on the contract negotiations.

CBS

“Daniel and Grace have been important and valued members of Hawaii Five-0 for seven seasons. We did not want to lose them and tried very hard to keep them with offers for large and significant salary increases," CBS said in a statement. "While we could not reach an agreement, we part ways with tremendous respect for their talents on screen, as well as their roles as ambassadors for the show off screen, and with hopes to work with them again in the near future.”

Kim and Park's exit from the series has earned the actors praise from fans on social media.

asians have a long history in hollywood of being whitewashed, overlooked or underpaid. daniel dae kim bravely took a stand against racism
nerdy @nerdyasians

asians have a long history in hollywood of being whitewashed, overlooked or underpaid. daniel dae kim bravely took a stand against racism

Proud of @danieldaekim #GracePark for sticking to guns in demand for equal pay on #HawaiiFive0. Can't wait to support them in next projects.
Jenn | Reappropriate @reappropriate

Proud of @danieldaekim #GracePark for sticking to guns in demand for equal pay on #HawaiiFive0. Can't wait to support them in next projects.

💗Here's to @danieldaekim &amp; Grace Park standing up for equality. 💗Know ur worth, ur value... &amp; don't be afraid to st… https://t.co/S9r8cQkEKm
Constance Wu @ConstanceWu

💗Here's to @danieldaekim &amp; Grace Park standing up for equality. 💗Know ur worth, ur value... &amp; don't be afraid to st… https://t.co/S9r8cQkEKm

Aside from his skill and talent, @danieldaekim professionalism and integrity sets a high bar. #Diversity and… https://t.co/fxnsZBaFMW
Hoon Lee @MisterHoonLee

Aside from his skill and talent, @danieldaekim professionalism and integrity sets a high bar. #Diversity and… https://t.co/fxnsZBaFMW

BuzzFeed News has reached out to CBS and representatives for Kim and Park for comment.

Susan Cheng is an editorial assistant for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Susan Cheng at susan.cheng@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With TVAndMovies