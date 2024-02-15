Win 1 of 10 $500 eGift Cards Just By Telling Us How You're Cutting Back Food Waste

We’re all trying to do better by ourselves and the planet, right?
And when it comes to the home, a great place to start doing better is in the kitchen. Let's face it — that's where pretty much all of our food waste is coming from.
To help us on our food savings journey, Suncorp Bank has teamed up with OzHarvest to create the Food Savings Challenge.
The challenge is all about arming us with the tools we need to significantly reduce the amount of food we waste.
In honour of the Food Savings Challenge, and to help you on your food savings journey, we’re giving you the chance to win one of 10 eGift cards, each worth $500!
You could put that to upping your food storage and organisation game, or even treating yourself to a few meals at some of your city’s best sustainable restaurants.
How can you be in the running to win one of these glorious cards? Tell us your best food savings hack. That’s all!
Remember there's 10 of these eGift cards up for grabs, and you've got to be in it to win it. Enter the competition, and find T&C's, below, and head to Suncorp Bank's website to find out more about the Food Savings Challenge.
Good luck!