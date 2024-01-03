Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

10 Mouthwatering Lunar New Year Recipes With An Unexpected Twist

Take your Lunar New Year recipes to new creative heights with Sun-Bird Seasonings.

Sun-Bird
by Sun-Bird

Brand Publisher

1. General Tso's Chicken Stuffed Peppers

A plate of the stuffed peppers
Sun-Bird

Fresh and utterly delicious, this recipe will be a great start to your Lunar New Year celebrations. These bell peppers are stuffed with veggies, protein, and rice, and the most important ingredient — Sun-Bird General Tso’s Chicken Seasoning Mix — brings all the sweet, savory flavors together.

Get the recipe.

2. Shredded Chicken & Sweet Potato Congee

A bowl of congee
Sun-bird

There's nothing more comforting than a yummy bowl of congee. This year, it's time to give this classic dish an unexpected twist — congee with shredded chicken and sweet potato, anyone? Of course, this recipe requires a special ingredient, Sun-Bird Fried Rice Seasoning Mix.

Get the recipe.

3. Sweet & Sour Vegetable Dumpling Soup

A close up of the soup
Sun-Bird

Start off the new year with a meal that surprises and delights. This vegetable dumpling soup is a harmony of sweet, sour, and fresh flavors. Plus, it's actually pretty simple to make! You'll just need a packet of Sun-Bird Sweet & Sour Seasoning Mix to start.

Get the recipe.

4. Mongolian Tofu & Vegetable Stir-Fry

A plate of Mongolian stir fry
Sun-Bird

Calling all tofu lovers! Here's something that'll start your new year on a high note. Made with Sun-Bird Mongolian Beef Seasoning Mix, it can be customized to your liking, swapping in protein or veggies that suit your tastes. It's the year of the dragon — get creative with it!

Get the recipe.

5. Hot & Spicy Lion Head Meatballs

A bowl of meatballs
Sun-Bird

If you like spice, then you're going to love this. This recipe features Sun-Bird Hot & Spicy Szechwan Seasoning Mix, so this dish packs a tasty fiery punch.

Get the recipe.

6. Honey Garlic Shrimp & Basil Stir-Fry

A plate of the honey garlic shrimp
Sun-Bird

Honey garlic shrimp? Say no more. This classic, well-beloved dish adds a layer of fresh flavors with the inclusion of basil in the recipe. But don't let the creativity stop there. Feel free to make adjustments to your heart's content — just don't forget the essential ingredient, Sun-Bird Honey Garlic Shrimp Seasoning Mix.

Get the recipe.

7. Cold Lo Mein Noodle, Cucumber & Mint Salad

A plate of lo mein
Sun-Bird

Start the new year fresh with this refreshing recipe. Comprised of cold noodles, cucumbers, mint and Sun-Bird Lo Mein Seasoning Mix, this will be a new favorite to dig into during warm, sunny days.

Get the recipe.

8. Air-Fryer Salmon with Pineapple Salsa

A plate of salmon with pineapple salsa on top
Sun-Bird

If you're feeling inspired to create fusions, then you should try this easy, 30-minute salmon recipe made with Sun-Bird Stir-Fry Seasoning Mix. Tangy, sweet, and savory, this flavor-rich recipe will have you jumping for seconds.

Get the recipe.

9. Bourbon Mushroom & Vegetable Quesadilla

A plate of quesadilla
Sun-Bird

Speaking of fusions, here's a fun one! Asian cuisine meets Tex-Mex in this vegetarian recipe. The mix of ingredients may surprise you (bourbon and mushrooms? In a quesadilla?), but listen, the flavors meld together into one harmoniously mouthwatering dish. Of course, you can't forget the star ingredient here: Sun-Bird Bourbon Chicken Seasoning Mix.

Get the recipe.

10. Chinese-Style BBQ Chicken Tacos

A plate of tacos
Sun-Bird

This recipe brings you taco night with a twist. Featuring Sun-Bird Chinese-Style BBQ Pork Seasoning Mix, this dish shows you that creativity knows no bounds. Sun-Bird products can take you on an adventure, from opening the seasoning packet to taking that first delicious bite.

Get the recipe.

Channel your inner year of the dragon by crafting creative and unexpected recipes with Sun-Bird Seasonings.