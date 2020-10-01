We Are Not Your Daughters

Being India's daughter entails a lot of pressure and sacrifices. You have to endure the pain of being reduced to a mere object. You have to put up with the ordeal of being consistently robbed of your agency. You have to suffer at the hands of a system that stands against you in every imaginable way. Being India's daughter is synonymous with having your existence erased in the most gruesome manner possible. Being India's daughter is having justice denied to you at every step of the way.