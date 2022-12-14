13 Absolutely Adorable Male Characters From Bollywood Movies Who Were Written By Women

1.Here we have Sunny from Dil Dhadakne Do. Written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Sunny stood up for Ayesha and made it a point to tell her that he was proud of her achievements, even when he didn't have to.
2.Written by Bhavani Iyer and Meghna Gulzar, Syed Iqbal from Raazi was tranquil, sombre, empathetic, and respectful of consent.
3.Robbie from Manmarziyaan, written by Kanika Dhillon, was a dependable person and was a lot like Syed in being respectful, attentive, and full of empathy.
4.In Gully Boy, Murad and Sher shared a genuine friendship devoid of toxic masculinity. These characters were, yet again, written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.
5.Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Dan from October, was full of kindness and only knew how to love unconditionally.
6.The understated Amol from Chhapaak, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, fell naturally in love with Malti and not out of sheer pity. He was also her constant source of support.
7.Only a charming, witty, yet profound Dr. Jehangir Khan could help Kaira heal and, in the process, find herself in Dear Zindagi. While this character was brilliantly written by Gauri Shinde, I couldn't help but wonder if Shah Rukh Khan was simply playing himself in the film.
8.In Khoobsurat, written by Indira Bisht and Juhi Chaturvedi, Vikram Singh Rathore, while being truly dapper, restrained, and graceful, was also an incredibly sincere and considerate character.
9.The largely invisible and heartbreakingly alone Shutu was a portrait of innocence in Konkona Sen Sharma's Death in the Gunj, something that is rarely seen in male characters.
10.Prashant from Panga, written by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, was a truly supportive husband who was genuinely proud of his wife's achievements.
11.Ashwin from Sir, written by Rohena Gera, was easily the best example of a compassionate and non-judgemental individual.
12.I think I could draw a separate list of some of Irrfan Khan's most endearing characters, which were written by women. In Hindi Medium, written by Zeenat Lakhani, Raj was a doting husband and father who really went out of his way to make his wife and daughter happy. What made him stand out, however, was just how self-aware he was.
13.And here's a loveable, understanding, supportive, and — most importantly — attentive Rana from Piku, beautifully written by Juhi Chaturvedi.
