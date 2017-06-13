The Senate Committee on Rules is exerting more control over the process, and reporters and Democratic senators are worried about restricted press access.

The Senate Committee on Rules is stepping up oversight of the amount of TV cameras in the halls of the Capitol, and media outlets and Democratic senators are worrying about press access. Reporters on Tuesday tweeted that a new rule in the Senate will call for reporters to seek approval before filming interviews with senators in hallways, a fixture of the fast-paced media environment on Capitol Hill. Reporters regularly grab senators for quick comments as they walk between meetings and hearings.

ALERT: Reporters at Capitol have been told they are not allow to film interviews with senators in hallways, contrary to years of precedent

NEW: The Sen Rules Cmte now wants us to request approval from them for EVERY on-cam interview of a Senator in the hallway we want to conduct

A source from the Senate Committee on Rules, which made the directive, said that the change was not an effort to hinder press access, but that the committee wants to gather interview requests to the Senate Radio TV Gallery — which organizes media access in the Capitol — so it can audit the approval process.

Sen. Richard Shelby, a Republican who chairs the Rules committee said in a statement that the committee had in fact made no changes to the existing rules.

Senate Rules Committee puts out statement insisting there are no changes to existing rules



There have been complaints about the hectic media frenzy in the Capitol recently, with reporters and members of Congress stuffed shoulder to shoulder in the halls.

But reporters and some Democratic senators are arguing that forcing reporters to get approval for every interview would seriously obstruct news outlet's abilities to report from Capitol Hill and relay information to the public.

Senate Rules Committee and @SenateSAA trying to SHUT DOWN press access in halls. No more staking out hearings without permission. Not OK.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, tweeted to call on the majority to "allow reporting in the Capitol to proceed as usual." Other Democratic Senators accused Republicans of trying to skirt transparency, especially in the midst of debate over repealing Obamacare.

Maybe not the right moment to lower the secrecy veil on Congress. To whoever is trying to protect Senators - we can… https://t.co/TDRualpxVv

This is Senate GOP trying to hide from their terrible health care bill. America - demand answers https://t.co/gh9NsTSxoI

Republican Sen. Bob Corker told reporters that his office was inquiring as to the exact nature of the rule. He added that the optics of it, coinciding as it did with senators putting together their own health care bill behind closed doors, "I understand in tandem it's maybe not so good."

But, he said, "As you know I'm always happy to talk to y'all." Klobuchar later tweeted that she had spoken with Rules chairman Richard Shelby, who "said he wouldn't move forward on change to press access without consulting" her and that "we must hold him to it." Sen. Tim Scott suggested one justification for cracking down on TV cameras was that they could catch the PIN numbers of senators using ATM machines. But North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, chair of the Intelligence committee, shut down the idea that the change had anything to do with reporters speaking with him at an ATM on the day James Comey testified before his committee. Asked about new rules, he said, "I don't know what they are, what are they?" "I don't have a concern," he said when asked about talk that it was Republican senators' concerns over the press that prompted the changes. "It's not coming from me," he said. Alexis Levinson, Emma Loop, and Paul McLeod contributed reporting. This story is breaking and will be updated.

Steven Perlberg is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. His PGP fingerprint is 0ACB FA3B AC49 D43C 79C4 8DE5 3C06 7521 F4EC 3AA5 Contact Steven Perlberg at steven.perlberg@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.