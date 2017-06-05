A Federal Government Contractor Has Been Charged With Leaking To The Media

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A federal contractor in Georgia has been charged with leaking classified material to an online news outlet, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was arrested by the FBI at her home on Saturday and appeared in federal court in Augusta on Monday afternoon, DOJ said in a statement.

Winner is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation who held top secret clearance, according to the statement.



"Winner printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency, and unlawfully retained it," DOJ said in the statement. "Approximately a few days later, Winner unlawfully transmitted by mail the intelligence reporting to an online news outlet."

According to the statement, Winner admitted to FBI agents "admitted removing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta, Georgia, to the news outlet, which she knew was not authorized to receive or possess the documents."

The charges come as the administration makes finding the "leakers" of classified information a key rallying cry. Finding anonymous leakers has been a fixture of President Donald Trump's Twitter feed. The Obama administration, during its eight years, also aggressively investigated leaks.

“Releasing classified material without authorization threatens our nation’s security and undermines public faith in government," Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein said in a statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.