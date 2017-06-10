Sections

TVAndMovies

Well, At Least One "How I Met Your Mother" Cast Member Is Sorry About That Finale

WARNING: Spoilers about the most frustrating TV finale of all time.

Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

If you're a How I Met Your Mother fan, you likely have some very fond memories about the first 207 episodes of the show, and some less-than-fond memories about the final one.

Not to reopen old wounds here, but just a refresher: Robin and Barney got divorced, Tracy (the Mother) was killed off, and Robin and Ted wound up back together — after the show spent nine years making a pretty compelling case for why they should be apart. Basically, the finale was kind of a mess, and many fans were unhappy with it.
Well, it turns out one of the show's stars wasn't too thrilled with the ending either. Alyson Hannigan, aka Lily Aldrin, recently admitted in an interview that she wishes the finale had been a little more satisfying.

Let's start with Robin and Barney getting divorced: “I didn’t think Barney should have ever gotten married,” Hannigan admits.

(Although, she also thinks Robin and Ted belonged together which, sorry, no.)
As for all those crazy last-minute twists that seemingly came from nowhere? Hannigan thinks the original script explained it all better, but too much was cut for time.

“The table read for the finale was so good, so right, but it was also like 14 hours long," she said. “So when I actually saw the final version of the show, I was like, ‘they cut out everything!’”
And the actress believes that a few of those deleted scenes were actually pretty important to the plot.

“There was a funeral scene [that got cut], and all this stuff that I think the audience needed," she said. "They needed that time to process that information, instead of having it slap them in the face.”
According to Hannigan, a two-hour finale would've given the audience a much more satisfying ending.

“I was bummed they didn’t just make it a two-hour season-ender," she admitted. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
I mean, personally, the last thing I wanted from that finale was MORE OF IT — but it's nice to know fans aren't alone in kinda-sorta-hating how the show ended.

And seriously, the other 207 episodes are pretty freaking great, so we can't be TOO mad. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
