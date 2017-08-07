 go to content

Health

24 Tweets That Will Make Anyone With Anxiety Say "YUP"

"Maybe if I fall in love with my anxiety it will leave me too."

Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
1.

god: i have made Mankind angels: you fucked up a perfectly good monkey is what you did. look at it. it's got anxiety
the karate fucker @jon_snow_420

god: i have made Mankind angels: you fucked up a perfectly good monkey is what you did. look at it. it's got anxiety

2.

Me: It's gonna be a good day. Anxiety: It's like you don't even care about what happened in third grade anymore.
Salty Mermaid @Jenn_H_Scott

Me: It's gonna be a good day. Anxiety: It's like you don't even care about what happened in third grade anymore.

3.

Maybe if I fall in love with my anxiety it will leave me too.
Kermit @ltsKermit

Maybe if I fall in love with my anxiety it will leave me too.

4.

My grandfather fought in 2 wars &amp; I just had to audibly practice what I was gonna say to the lady at the drive thru bc of my social anxiety.
Jordan @jordan_stratton

My grandfather fought in 2 wars &amp; I just had to audibly practice what I was gonna say to the lady at the drive thru bc of my social anxiety.

5.

BRAIN: hey whachya doin ME: nothing just relaxing BRAIN: would u like to think about all of ur failures ME: what no BRAIN: and away we go
Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov

BRAIN: hey whachya doin ME: nothing just relaxing BRAIN: would u like to think about all of ur failures ME: what no BRAIN: and away we go

6.

Things that give me anxiety 1. Everything
Sarcasm @TheFunnyTeens

Things that give me anxiety 1. Everything

7.

when you tell ppl you have anxiety and can't do something &amp; they tell u to just be positive and not think about it
no @tbhjuststop

when you tell ppl you have anxiety and can't do something &amp; they tell u to just be positive and not think about it

8.

Me: Goodnight. Brain: Pssst. Me: What? Brain: What disease do you think we have?
Inappropriate Charm @LackOfShame

Me: Goodnight. Brain: Pssst. Me: What? Brain: What disease do you think we have?

9.

me: *lights one candle* me: my depression is cureD *eye twitches* anxietY whom? *hyperventilates* just positive vibes bro*winks w both eyes*
indie @INDIEWASHERE

me: *lights one candle* me: my depression is cureD *eye twitches* anxietY whom? *hyperventilates* just positive vibes bro*winks w both eyes*

10.

brain: here's a good memory with someone who ended up really hurting you me: why did you bring me this brain: just because
RAY @LUClDITY

brain: here's a good memory with someone who ended up really hurting you me: why did you bring me this brain: just because

11.

*mechanic wipes his hands on a rag* Well, there’s your trouble *points to a lifetime of crippling depression and anxiety*
Bucky Isotope @BuckyIsotope

*mechanic wipes his hands on a rag* Well, there’s your trouble *points to a lifetime of crippling depression and anxiety*

12.

anxiety be like: me: what a nice car ride brain: yes but what if u stay single forever &amp; never have kids me:
Tracy Clayton @brokeymcpoverty

anxiety be like: me: what a nice car ride brain: yes but what if u stay single forever &amp; never have kids me:

13.

im VERY laid back. i only care about 2 things: every person on earth &amp; their opinion of me the crushing psychological weight of being alive
a lost fish @grumbist

im VERY laid back. i only care about 2 things: every person on earth &amp; their opinion of me the crushing psychological weight of being alive

14.

my anxiety: something is wrong me: what is? my anxiety: something me: can you give me a general idea my anxiety: s o m e t h i n g
@ravenclvws

my anxiety: something is wrong me: what is? my anxiety: something me: can you give me a general idea my anxiety: s o m e t h i n g

15.

Social anxiety means that sometimes I throw parties and worry that people will show up.
Shower Thoughts @TheWeirdWorld

Social anxiety means that sometimes I throw parties and worry that people will show up.

16.

Live footage of me trying to lead a normal life with anxiety/depression:
Height Supremacist. @ImJustCeej

Live footage of me trying to lead a normal life with anxiety/depression:

17.

Me: anxiety is fun to joke about! Anxiety: nothing you say is funny.
The Awkward Yeti @theawkwardyeti

Me: anxiety is fun to joke about! Anxiety: nothing you say is funny.

18.

my anxiety: hey me again me:
aidan @aidan

my anxiety: hey me again me:

19.

second base is having an anxiety attack in front of your boyfriend for the first time
punk @NUEPORTS

second base is having an anxiety attack in front of your boyfriend for the first time

20.

anxiety in one picture
Sarcasm @TheFunnyTeens

anxiety in one picture

21.

You know when you have friends and then your anxiety is like ARE THEY YOUR FRIENDS THO
Gina @nourishandeat

You know when you have friends and then your anxiety is like ARE THEY YOUR FRIENDS THO

22.

anxiety triggers: -not eating enough -eating
so sad today @sosadtoday

anxiety triggers: -not eating enough -eating

23.

when ur parents try to get u to open up about ur depression and anxiety
nataleigh @natisnotlame

when ur parents try to get u to open up about ur depression and anxiety

24.

Humans are 90% water. We're basically cucumbers with anxiety.
Jack Binstead @JackBinstead

Humans are 90% water. We're basically cucumbers with anxiety.

