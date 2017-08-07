24 Tweets That Will Make Anyone With Anxiety Say "YUP"

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. the karate fucker @jon_snow_420 god: i have made Mankind angels: you fucked up a perfectly good monkey is what you did. look at it. it's got anxiety 06:54 PM - 28 Oct 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Salty Mermaid @Jenn_H_Scott Me: It's gonna be a good day. Anxiety: It's like you don't even care about what happened in third grade anymore. 12:17 PM - 31 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Kermit @ltsKermit Maybe if I fall in love with my anxiety it will leave me too. 03:00 PM - 01 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Jordan @jordan_stratton My grandfather fought in 2 wars & I just had to audibly practice what I was gonna say to the lady at the drive thru bc of my social anxiety. 02:35 PM - 16 Mar 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Bob Vulfov @bobvulfov BRAIN: hey whachya doin ME: nothing just relaxing BRAIN: would u like to think about all of ur failures ME: what no BRAIN: and away we go 09:38 PM - 26 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Sarcasm @TheFunnyTeens Things that give me anxiety 1. Everything 05:11 PM - 19 Jan 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. no @tbhjuststop when you tell ppl you have anxiety and can't do something & they tell u to just be positive and not think about it 04:40 PM - 04 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Inappropriate Charm @LackOfShame Me: Goodnight. Brain: Pssst. Me: What? Brain: What disease do you think we have? 11:05 PM - 17 Jul 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. indie @INDIEWASHERE me: *lights one candle* me: my depression is cureD *eye twitches* anxietY whom? *hyperventilates* just positive vibes bro*winks w both eyes* 01:03 AM - 26 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. RAY @LUClDITY brain: here's a good memory with someone who ended up really hurting you me: why did you bring me this brain: just because 05:28 PM - 25 Apr 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Bucky Isotope @BuckyIsotope *mechanic wipes his hands on a rag* Well, there’s your trouble *points to a lifetime of crippling depression and anxiety* 03:02 PM - 26 Jul 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Tracy Clayton @brokeymcpoverty anxiety be like: me: what a nice car ride brain: yes but what if u stay single forever & never have kids me: 10:44 PM - 19 Oct 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. a lost fish @grumbist im VERY laid back. i only care about 2 things: every person on earth & their opinion of me the crushing psychological weight of being alive 11:59 PM - 14 Sep 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. ㅤ @ravenclvws my anxiety: something is wrong me: what is? my anxiety: something me: can you give me a general idea my anxiety: s o m e t h i n g 07:38 AM - 26 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Shower Thoughts @TheWeirdWorld Social anxiety means that sometimes I throw parties and worry that people will show up. 11:31 PM - 17 Feb 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Height Supremacist. @ImJustCeej Live footage of me trying to lead a normal life with anxiety/depression: 04:44 PM - 04 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. The Awkward Yeti @theawkwardyeti Me: anxiety is fun to joke about! Anxiety: nothing you say is funny. 01:23 AM - 26 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. aidan @aidan my anxiety: hey me again me: 08:38 PM - 29 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. punk @NUEPORTS second base is having an anxiety attack in front of your boyfriend for the first time 04:06 PM - 19 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. Sarcasm @TheFunnyTeens anxiety in one picture 03:15 PM - 26 Feb 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. Gina @nourishandeat You know when you have friends and then your anxiety is like ARE THEY YOUR FRIENDS THO 05:02 AM - 03 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 22. so sad today @sosadtoday anxiety triggers: -not eating enough -eating 07:00 PM - 30 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 23. nataleigh @natisnotlame when ur parents try to get u to open up about ur depression and anxiety 03:28 AM - 29 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 24. Jack Binstead @JackBinstead Humans are 90% water. We're basically cucumbers with anxiety. 05:36 PM - 27 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite