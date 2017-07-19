Sections

TVAndMovies

"Fresh Prince" Perfectly Predicted How Will Smith Would Age And Twitter Is Losing It

Your life's about to get flipped-turned upside down.

Posted on
Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Will Smith — actor, producer, rapper, and one-time heir to the throne in the kingdom of Bel-Air.

Mark Davis / Getty Images

Back in the day, Smith was the star of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a sitcom about a teen who moves in with his rich California relatives and gets into all sorts of ~shenanigans~.

NBC

In one famous episode, Will impersonates a dad at a parent-teacher conference to get his cousin out of trouble. Like any good '90s sitcom, the plan involves a master disguise:

NBC

And yesterday, a Twitter user made an observation that has left the internet ~slightly shook~:

Crazy how Will Smith looks exactly like the time he portrayed himself as Ashley's dad.
Jonathan Owa @DariusGA97

Crazy how Will Smith looks exactly like the time he portrayed himself as Ashley's dad.

Reply Retweet Favorite

YUP. Those pics are more than 20 years apart, but with the addition of a fake mustache and a touch of gray hair, 1994 Will is virtually identical to modern-day Will.

Twitter: @DariusGA97

The tweet quickly went viral — and people had a lot to say about it.

@DariusGA97 @mynameisFACE Life imitating art
Mr.Insufficent Funds @jeremydvid

@DariusGA97 @mynameisFACE Life imitating art

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DariusGA97 Yoo that's a trip
JoeBuddensAngryShirt @TheRealObi_1

@DariusGA97 Yoo that's a trip

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DariusGA97 I feel like this is somehow relevant.
Dungeon Mattster @FridleyCent

@DariusGA97 I feel like this is somehow relevant.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some Fresh Prince fans were pretty emotional.

@DariusGA97 why am I crying
dani🌸 @ItsDaniAlexis

@DariusGA97 why am I crying

Reply Retweet Favorite
@DariusGA97 Full circle, fam.
NailACollegeDropOut @DropOutNails

@DariusGA97 Full circle, fam.

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others got real deep.

@DariusGA97 "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." #ParentsJustDontUnderstand
Isaiah Headen 🎦 @isaiahheaden

@DariusGA97 "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." #ParentsJustDontUnderstand

Reply Retweet Favorite

The side-by-side comparison was also posted to Reddit, where one commenter offered a compelling theory:

reddit.com

A lot of people are just straight-up impressed.

reddit.com
reddit.com

And another user pointed out this wild fact: Will Smith is now older than Uncle Phil was when he started the show. So, there's a little something to make you feel old as hell.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via reddit.com

Anyway. Will, whatever your secret is, please share it with the world.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

