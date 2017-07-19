"Fresh Prince" Perfectly Predicted How Will Smith Would Age And Twitter Is Losing It

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link This is Will Smith — actor, producer, rapper, and one-time heir to the throne in the kingdom of Bel-Air. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Mark Davis / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Back in the day, Smith was the star of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a sitcom about a teen who moves in with his rich California relatives and gets into all sorts of ~shenanigans~. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link NBC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In one famous episode, Will impersonates a dad at a parent-teacher conference to get his cousin out of trouble. Like any good '90s sitcom, the plan involves a master disguise: Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link NBC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin And yesterday, a Twitter user made an observation that has left the internet ~slightly shook~: Jonathan Owa @DariusGA97 Crazy how Will Smith looks exactly like the time he portrayed himself as Ashley's dad. 01:48 AM - 18 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite YUP. Those pics are more than 20 years apart, but with the addition of a fake mustache and a touch of gray hair, 1994 Will is virtually identical to modern-day Will. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Twitter: @DariusGA97 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The tweet quickly went viral — and people had a lot to say about it. Mr.Insufficent Funds @jeremydvid @DariusGA97 @mynameisFACE Life imitating art 02:47 AM - 18 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite JoeBuddensAngryShirt @TheRealObi_1 @DariusGA97 Yoo that's a trip 11:01 PM - 18 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Dungeon Mattster @FridleyCent @DariusGA97 I feel like this is somehow relevant. 01:11 AM - 19 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Some Fresh Prince fans were pretty emotional. dani🌸 @ItsDaniAlexis @DariusGA97 why am I crying 06:29 AM - 19 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite NailACollegeDropOut @DropOutNails @DariusGA97 Full circle, fam. 10:07 PM - 18 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite While others got real deep. Isaiah Headen 🎦 @isaiahheaden @DariusGA97 "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." #ParentsJustDontUnderstand 07:40 PM - 18 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite The side-by-side comparison was also posted to Reddit, where one commenter offered a compelling theory: Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link reddit.com A lot of people are just straight-up impressed. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link reddit.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link reddit.com And another user pointed out this wild fact: Will Smith is now older than Uncle Phil was when he started the show. So, there's a little something to make you feel old as hell. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link NBC / Via reddit.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Anyway. Will, whatever your secret is, please share it with the world. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link NBC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments