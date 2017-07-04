Sections

This Twitter User Spent An Entire Week Perfectly Trolling His Followers And Nobody Noticed

Finally, someone found a good use for Twitter.

Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

The world is full of people doing vital work for humanity — doctors, teachers, scientists, peacemakers — but Twitter user Richard Cook just did something more important and necessary than all of those fuckers combined.

Somebody OUGHTA GO BACK AND READ THE FIRST WORD OF MY TWEETS FOR THE LAST WEEK.
Richard Cook @cookywook

Somebody OUGHTA GO BACK AND READ THE FIRST WORD OF MY TWEETS FOR THE LAST WEEK.

Richard spent the last week hiding a ~very special~ message on his Twitter timeline, and, well, you owe it to yourself to read it right now:

Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook
Twitter: @cookywook

YUP. In case you've never seen Shrek or Rat Race or pretty much any movie made in 2001, our fear friend Richard is quoting the hit song "All Star" by Smash Mouth:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

And Richard's been secretly planting the song's iconic opening verse on his TL for an entire week, without anyone noticing.

Twitter: @cookywook

It just keeps going...

Twitter: @cookywook

... And going.

Twitter: @cookywook

... And going.

Twitter: @cookywook

After Richard made his ~stunning reveal~ this morning, the internet rightfully paid their respects:

@cookywook you masterful motherfucker
josh pappenheim @papsby

@cookywook you masterful motherfucker

@papsby @cookywook It's actually almost making me angry, it's that good
Matt Muir @Matt_Muir

@papsby @cookywook It's actually almost making me angry, it's that good

@cookywook @Tweet_Dec I bow down to you, the King of Twitter
Skylar Baker-Jordan @SkylarJordan

@cookywook @Tweet_Dec I bow down to you, the King of Twitter

BuzzFeed reached out to Richard for comment, and this is all he had to say about his massive, weeklong troll:

"All that glitters is gold. Only shooting stars break the mold."

It's perfect, Richard. Touché.

