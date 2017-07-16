The Guy Who Was Just Cast As Aladdin Says That Robin Williams Is His Greatest Inspiration And Y'all, It's Fate

But there is one 💎 GEM 💎 about Mena buried deep within the web, and I am so happy to be able to share it with you today.

For those of you who don't know, Robin Williams was the voice of the Genie in Disney's original 1992 Aladdin — and it ended up becoming a standout role in his career.

The role earned him a Golden Globe for Special Achievement, and paved the way for other celebrities to take on similar voiceover gigs. That was mostly unheard of at the time, and now it's a staple of pretty much any major animated film made today. It was a big deal for Robin Williams to take on that role — and his involvement in the film remains a big part of his legacy.