The First Sneak Peek Of The New "Hey Arnold!" Movie Is Here And It's Gonna Make You Cry

Nickelodeon just released its first sneak peek from Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie yesterday at Comic-Con — and honestly, the clip is very emotional:
The new Hey Arnold! installment will be the first we've heard from the gang in more than 13 years. The movie follows Arnold on his search to find his mom and dad.
When Arnold discovers that his parents may be in the (fictional) country of San Lorenzo, his friends come together with a big surprise. Look, I know these people are just cartoons, but it's heartwarming stuff, y'all!!!
Gerald is back — and still cool as hell!
Helga is back — and still in love with Arnold!
Stoop Kid is back — on a much bigger stoop!
Rhonda is back — and she has a cellphone now!
Pigeon Man is back — and he still likes pigeons!
Eugene is back — and he's clumsier than ever!
EVERYONE'S BACK — AND I'M SO FREAKING HAPPY!!!
Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie premieres this Thanksgiving on Nickelodeon. In the meantime, here's that clip again so you can watch it 1,000 times like I did:
And in case you missed it, BuzzFeed recently got an exclusive first look at Nickelodeon's updated character designs. Check it out: