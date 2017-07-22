Sections

TVAndMovies

The First Sneak Peek Of The New "Hey Arnold!" Movie Is Here And It's Gonna Make You Cry

"The legend of Arnold will be passed down from kid generation to kid generation."

Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

Nickelodeon just released its first sneak peek from Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie yesterday at Comic-Con — and honestly, the clip is very emotional:

The new Hey Arnold! installment will be the first we've heard from the gang in more than 13 years. The movie follows Arnold on his search to find his mom and dad.

Nickelodeon

When Arnold discovers that his parents may be in the (fictional) country of San Lorenzo, his friends come together with a big surprise. Look, I know these people are just cartoons, but it's heartwarming stuff, y'all!!!

Nickelodeon

Gerald is back — and still cool as hell!

Nickelodeon

Helga is back — and still in love with Arnold!

Nickelodeon

Stoop Kid is back — on a much bigger stoop!

Nickelodeon

Rhonda is back — and she has a cellphone now!

Nickelodeon

Pigeon Man is back — and he still likes pigeons!

Nickelodeon

Eugene is back — and he's clumsier than ever!

Nickelodeon

EVERYONE'S BACK — AND I'M SO FREAKING HAPPY!!!

Nickelodeon

Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie premieres this Thanksgiving on Nickelodeon. In the meantime, here's that clip again so you can watch it 1,000 times like I did:

And in case you missed it, BuzzFeed recently got an exclusive first look at Nickelodeon's updated character designs. Check it out:

