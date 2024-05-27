Former Participants On Home Makeover Shows Are Revealing What Their Houses Looked Like After The Cameras Left, And It's Shocking

13. This person said their sister got a rather impractical home makeover and took most of it down when the cameras left:

"My sister’s master bedroom got a makeover on a 'surprise your spouse' show. The designer was going for an 'Arabian nights' romantic vibe, but it ended up pretty weird-looking, with all the closets hidden behind yards of draped fabric. They took it all down and painted the room a neutral color within months. The show also took the ceiling fan out and replaced it with a giant tree branch wired up with twinkling lights. Not too long afterward, half the lights went out and it was too hot in the room without the fan, so that got put back as well. On the bright side, it didn’t cost them anything and was a fun experience, and they got a couple of new furniture pieces out of it, but in the end, they didn’t keep any of it the same."

—u/RealLivePersonInNC