Rachel Bloom Had To Fight With Her Network To Say The Word "Clitoris" On "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

If for some CRAZY reason you're not watching Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, allow me to introduce you to Rachel Bloom. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Rachel is the absurdly talented creator and star of the show, and this week she made television history — by explaining what a clitoris does on her show. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com The episode, "To Josh, With Love," marks the first time a network TV show has ever explained what a clitoris is. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com And according to Bloom, her own network, The CW, almost stopped that moment from happening. View this video on YouTube youtube.com "We're a network TV show, so we have to abide by the 'guidelines' of the FCC. Snooze," Rachel said on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "We wanted to talk about female anatomy on TV," she continued. "I had to have many conversations with legal about why it wasn't graphic or lewd." "We are — I think — going to be the first live-action network show to say the word 'clitoris.'" Bloom later clarified that the word was previously said on The Office, but her show will be the first to actually explain what a clitoris is. Rachel Bloom @Racheldoesstuff @audreyalison @peasandkaris @alinebmckenna it was indeed said on the office, I totes fucked that up, BUT it's the f… https://t.co/M3gnv9pauL 08:57 PM - 20 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Also, if this is The Office reference people are talking about, then Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is still the first show to have a female character say it — which is pretty significant! Rachel has previously called out the sexist double-standards in the way we talk about sex: Rachel Bloom @Racheldoesstuff Girls should be taught in sex ed that if they want to orgasm with penetration, many of them will need to also stimulate the clitoris. 02:41 PM - 10 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Rachel Bloom @Racheldoesstuff Growing up, nobody told me that most women can't orgasm from only vaginal penetration, yet by high school I knew 20 euphemisms for fellatio. 02:38 PM - 10 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite And she continues to call out those double-standards, even when she's losing a battle with her own network: Rachel Bloom @Racheldoesstuff The original lyric was "Dude, I'm so wet" but that was too dirty so we changed it to "let me choke on your cocksuredness" and that was fine. 12:20 AM - 21 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite In conclusion, watch Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, y'all. It's literally groundbreaking TV!!! It's literally groundbreaking TV!!! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 