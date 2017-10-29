 back to top
Kristen Bell Tried To Secretly Pump Breastmilk While Shooting "Bad Moms" And Things Got Awkward

"When you gotta do it, you gotta do it."

Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

Kristen Bell was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, along with her Bad Moms co-stars Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn. And when the topic turned to motherhood, KBell had a story to TELL.

Warner Bros.

Bell had recently given birth when Bad Moms started production, so she had to Skype into the first few rehearsals. She thought she could do a little breast pumping on the call without anyone noticing, but... well, just watch the clip:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"I still had a little one, and I needed to pump," Bell told Ellen. "When you gotta do it, you gotta do it."

Warner Bros.
But Bell had no idea she was being projected on a gigantic TV for the entire production team to see.

Warner Bros.

"I didn't realize I was on a 200-inch screen, on speakers in a conference room. I thought it was someone's computer."

Warner Bros.

So Bell started to pump...and the noise of her machine was immediately blasted through speakers to everyone on set.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox

"I see [Kathryn and Mila] looking at me, like..." Bell said, making a very ~shocked~ face.

Warner Bros.

"There's no mistaking that sound," Hahn chimed in.

Warner Bros.

But, according to Bell, the dudes on set had no idea what the pumping noise was, and thought it was a technical issue with Skype.

Warner Bros.

"Mila and Kathryn were like, 'It's fine! She's fine! Let's just keep rehearsing!' They were covering for me."

Warner Bros.

Moms supporting moms. That's what's up!!!

