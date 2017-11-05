 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Trending
TVAndMovies

Kris Jenner Revealed How Much Her Family Gets Paid For "KUWTK" And Holy Shit

Spoiler alert: They're all really rich.

Posted on
Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

You know Kris Jenner — mom, manager, momager.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Kris was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, where she artfully dodged multiple questions about her daughters' rumored pregnancies. But there was one topic that Kris was willing to discuss: MONEY!

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Now, in case ya didn't know, the Kardashian-Jenner family is paid one (gigantic) lump sum for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and it's up to the family to split it up however they see fit.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

The latest deal the Kardashians signed is pretty freaking lucrative — $150 million for five more years of the show. So as you can imagine, splitting that $$$ up is serious business.

E!

Ellen started by asking Kris if she, as the executive producer of the show, is the one who decides how the money gets divided.

Warner Bros.

"Well, not exactly, no," she said. "It's kind of a group decision."

Warner Bros.

"I'm lucky if I get paid by the time the girls get finished with me," she joked.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

But Kris revealed that, when all is said and done, everyone walks away with more or less the same salary:

Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, 'cause we all film a lot and we all work hard, and we've created this show and this brand for the last decade.... Everybody's happy.

Oh, and when Ellen suggested that Kris was using all those pregnancy rumors to boost her show's ratings, Kris had the most ENTREPRENEURIAL response:

Warner Bros.

The woman could sneeze and make $10,000.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
E!

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss