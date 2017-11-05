Kris Jenner Revealed How Much Her Family Gets Paid For "KUWTK" And Holy Shit

You know Kris Jenner — mom, manager, momager.
Kris was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, where she artfully dodged multiple questions about her daughters' rumored pregnancies. But there was one topic that Kris was willing to discuss: MONEY!
Now, in case ya didn't know, the Kardashian-Jenner family is paid one (gigantic) lump sum for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and it's up to the family to split it up however they see fit.
ADVERTISEMENT
The latest deal the Kardashians signed is pretty freaking lucrative — $150 million for five more years of the show. So as you can imagine, splitting that $$$ up is serious business.
Ellen started by asking Kris if she, as the executive producer of the show, is the one who decides how the money gets divided.
"Well, not exactly, no," she said. "It's kind of a group decision."
"I'm lucky if I get paid by the time the girls get finished with me," she joked.
But Kris revealed that, when all is said and done, everyone walks away with more or less the same salary:
Everybody gets paid pretty much equally, 'cause we all film a lot and we all work hard, and we've created this show and this brand for the last decade.... Everybody's happy.