Kim Kardashian Allowed Cameras To Film Her Having A Panic Attack In The Wake Of Her Paris Robbery

"I had no idea I was gonna end up feeling this way."

Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

So, you may remember that last fall, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room.

In the year since, Kim has spoken frankly about the robbery, and how she now struggles with anxiety as a result of the experience.

Warner Bros.

"I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just with people knowing your every move," she told T Singapore in an interview.

She also told Ellen DeGeneres that she can no longer sleep at night unless there's a security guard outside her door:

My whole life has changed. I never thought I would need security staying outside of my door. I should have had a security guard outside of my door. Now I have several just for me to be able to sleep at night.

And in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim allows the cameras to film her as she suffers a panic attack on vacation.

For context, Kim and her friends had just arrived at a house in Mexico. Kim quickly grows anxious that she's going to be targeted like she was in Paris, so she calls her friend Joe — who owns the house.

E!

"I just have anxiety," she says, bursting into tears. "Are you sure it's safe here?'

E!

"Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst case scenario mode in my head," she then says in an interview. "I was so excited to come on this trip and I had no idea that I was gonna end up feeling this way."

E!

"I'm just like, why did I come, you know?" she says to her friend, wiping away tears.

E!

Now, before anyone drags Kim for this, or cries #RichPeopleProblems in the comments, I got a few things to say...

1) Kim Kardashian is a human being who went through a really traumatizing thing.

2) Anxiety is real — and just like any other mental health issue, it does not care how much $$$ you have in the bank.

E!

3) Kim deserves props for letting the cameras film this. When you're in the middle of a panic attack, the LAST thing you want is a camera in your face. But anxiety shouldn't be some shameful secret — and Kim has a big platform to show people struggling with it that they aren't alone.

E!

And THAT'S all I have to say about THAT. Love ya, Kimmy.

