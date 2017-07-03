Sections

TVAndMovies

Julie Andrews Revealed How They Shot This Iconic "Sound Of Music" Scene And The Story Is Equally Insane And Charming

She got SLAMMED TO THE GROUND by a helicopter.

Posted on
Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

So Julie Andrews stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday, and she told a ~rather insane~ story about how they shot this famous scene from The Sound of Music:

20th Century Fox

The story involves a young Julie Andrews repeatedly getting slammed to the ground by a helicopter and, well, you should really just watch the video because it's Julie Freaking Andrews and she's perfect:

Basically, in order to get that big, sweeping shot, the production team strapped a cameraman to the side of a helicopter, and the aircraft would swoop through the mountains and fly right up to Julie. But according to Ms. Andrews, it's not so easy to act when you've got a massive helicopter flying right past your head:

“And every time the helicopter finished, it went around me — but the downdraft from the jet engines just flung me into the grass. And so we did this about six or seven times, and I was spitting dirt and hay and things like that."

But seriously, watch the video. Cuz it's way more charming and magical the way she tells it.

NBC

Julie, you the best.

NBC

