TVAndMovies

J.K. Rowling And Jessica Williams Are Secret BFFs And It's Everything You've Ever Wanted

"She told me I was Gryffindor."

Stephen LaConte
Jessica Williams stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, and revealed a secret she's been hiding for quite some time: She and J.K. Rowling have started hanging out IRL after meeting on Twitter:

Their friendship goes back as far as 2013 — Williams says it started in her second year at The Daily Show — when completely out of the blue, J.K. Rowling slid into her DMs.

CBS

It turns out that not only do the two women share a birthday, but J.K. is a huge fan of Jessica's work.

CBS

Jessica says the message left her sobbing, and it took an entire week for her to be able to draft a reply.

CBS

After that, the two would occasionally keep in touch, and wish each other well on their shared birthday.

So about a month and a half ago, Jessica finally mustered the courage to ask J.K. an important question she'd been wondering for awhile.

CBS

She was pretty nervous to ask, though.

CBS

J.K. replied, saying that she was a Gryffindor (which, duh) and then asked if Jessica wanted to ~hang~ next time she came to London.

CBS

And they actually got to do it!

Instagram
According to Williams' caption, the two have hung out at least a couple times now.

Oh, and Jessica also learned that the two have a pretty surprising hobby in common.

CBS
CBS

The whole video is a must-watch, because Jessica Williams is lit'rally perfection — and it's also just very thrilling to hear her call her new BFF "JoJo."

Also, their shared birthday is next week! So happy birthday, Jessica and JoJo.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central

