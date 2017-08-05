Disney Channel Is Officially Bringing Back "Bug Juice" And I'm Feeling Very Nostalgic

I have good news for a very specific generation of Disney Channel viewers from the years 1998 to 2001 — Bug Juice is officially coming back to TV!!!
Now, for those of you who DON'T remember the masterpiece known as Bug Juice, allow me to explain.
In the late '90s, if you were too scared to go to sleepaway camp on your own, you had the FINE LUXURY of watching other kids do it on reality TV from the comforts of your living room.
Bug Juice followed a crew of preteens as they learned all sorts of ~valuable life lessons~ at summer camp. Every season took place at a different camp, with a new group of kids.
And some of the counselors were low-key kinda hot. They seemed really old at the time but they were probably, like, 19???
It was reality TV before reality TV was even a thing. It was cinéma vérité, if you will, exclusively focused on watching 12-year-olds do ziplines and shit. It was great!
It also had the most iconic theme song of all time.
The reboot will take place at Camp Waziyatah in Maine — which, as you may recall, was the OG Bug Juice camp, featured in Season 1. Memories!!!
BTW, in case ya didn't know, the phrase "bug juice" does not actually mean, like, liquified bugs. It's a summer camp term for when you mix up a bunch of different powdered drinks together into a fruit punch.
According to Variety, the reboot will air sometime in early 2018. And while most fans of the original Bug Juice are probs a ~little~ too old to watch a new batch of preteens learn how to waterski, YOU KNOW WE'RE GONNA DO IT ANYWAY.