The "Jersey Shore" Cast Is Getting Real Shady On Twitter After MTV Announced A Reboot Without Them

Pop your popcorn, kiddos, because there's a little ~drama~ going down on the Jersey Shore... You may have heard this week that MTV is doing a Southern-style Jersey Shore reboot called Floribama Shore. MTV Floribama Shore @FloribamaShore The party's hereee! MTV #FloribamaShore. New series premieres Nov 27 @ 10/9c! 06:00 PM - 01 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite When the reboot was announced, some fans of the original Jersey Shore weren't too pleased. DJ Giblin @djgiblin @FloribamaShore @TMZ Please don't tarnish the name and brand of the jersey shore. 09:21 PM - 01 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT There have been rumors of a true Jersey Shore reunion for years, and this new Southern version of the show was not the reboot many fans were hoping for. larisa stepashkin @lstepashkin @FloribamaShore We were expecting JERSEY shore and y'all are giving us this. The disrespect. 06:13 PM - 02 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite And now, the original Jersey Shore cast is staging a mini-revolt on Twitter, and TBH it's kinda wild!!! It all started with this tweet from The Situation. Mike The Situation @ItsTheSituation You heard the People @MTV just bring back the Real #JerseyShore RT if u agree 09:59 PM - 02 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Which was then retweeted by every single member of the cast*. *Except for Ronnie. But he's not very active on Twitter. The Sitch also let fans know that he and his fellow Jersey Shore castmates were NOT consulted about this reboot. The nerve!!! Mike The Situation @ItsTheSituation @kenny_ahlers No 🤦🏻♂️ 02:21 AM - 04 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT Snooki, meanwhile, tweeted 🔥🔥🔥 back at someone who said the OG cast was too old for a reboot. It went viral. She also faved a whole bunch of tweets from angry fans, including these: angelina greco @angelina_greco1 @ItsTheSituation @MTV @DJPaulyD @SammiSweetheart @JENNIWOWW @VINNYGUADAGNINO @RealRonnieMagro seriously, no one wan… https://t.co/FMli9zz7Wz 01:52 PM - 03 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite annmarie moore @annmarie_moore How I feel when I see @MTV promoting Floribama Shore with Jersey Shore quotes, like @snooki's "Party's Hereeee".... 03:11 AM - 02 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Nick Cutler @CutlerCoalition When I see their is going to be a #JerseyShore spin off with NONE of the OG cast and in Florida and not The Shore… https://t.co/iXcvawhEv6 04:12 PM - 02 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite JWoww also chimed in, posting an article on her own website with the headline: ADVERTISEMENT And DJ Pauly D went on a faving spree of his own, liking all sorts of angry fan tweets about the reboot: Jillian Chittenden @jillianchit Whatever this "new jersey shore" show is will NEVER be as good as the original. That's all @snooki @DJPaulyD @VINNYGUADAGNINO 08:59 PM - 02 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Voices Film & TV @Voicesfilm "Spin-Off"? Nope. Rip-off? Yep. There's only one #Jerseyshore @ItsTheSituation @snooki @DJPaulyD @JENNIWOWW https://t.co/T18LUIItHA 09:09 PM - 01 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite annmarie moore @annmarie_moore Saying Floribama Shore is the new Jersey Shore is like asking for Fruit Loops and your mom bringing home Fruit Spin… https://t.co/buFaHgBR7i 02:53 AM - 02 Nov 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite So, listen up MTV: The people have spoken, and they want a reboot with the original cast. And the cast wants it, too, so just make it happen!!! In the meantime, it's gonna be hard to get a tan with all this SHADE. 