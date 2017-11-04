 back to top
The "Jersey Shore" Cast Is Getting Real Shady On Twitter After MTV Announced A Reboot Without Them

*sips Long Island iced tea*

Stephen LaConte
Pop your popcorn, kiddos, because there's a little ~drama~ going down on the Jersey Shore...

You may have heard this week that MTV is doing a Southern-style Jersey Shore reboot called Floribama Shore.

The party's hereee! MTV #FloribamaShore. New series premieres Nov 27 @ 10/9c!
MTV Floribama Shore @FloribamaShore

The party's hereee! MTV #FloribamaShore. New series premieres Nov 27 @ 10/9c!

When the reboot was announced, some fans of the original Jersey Shore weren't too pleased.

@FloribamaShore @TMZ Please don't tarnish the name and brand of the jersey shore.
DJ Giblin @djgiblin

@FloribamaShore @TMZ Please don't tarnish the name and brand of the jersey shore.

There have been rumors of a true Jersey Shore reunion for years, and this new Southern version of the show was not the reboot many fans were hoping for.

@FloribamaShore We were expecting JERSEY shore and y’all are giving us this. The disrespect.
larisa stepashkin @lstepashkin

@FloribamaShore We were expecting JERSEY shore and y’all are giving us this. The disrespect.

And now, the original Jersey Shore cast is staging a mini-revolt on Twitter, and TBH it's kinda wild!!!

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

It all started with this tweet from The Situation.

You heard the People @MTV just bring back the Real #JerseyShore RT if u agree
Mike The Situation @ItsTheSituation

You heard the People @MTV just bring back the Real #JerseyShore RT if u agree

Which was then retweeted by every single member of the cast*.

*Except for Ronnie. But he's not very active on Twitter.
Twitter

*Except for Ronnie. But he's not very active on Twitter.

The Sitch also let fans know that he and his fellow Jersey Shore castmates were NOT consulted about this reboot. The nerve!!!

@kenny_ahlers No 🤦🏻‍♂️
Mike The Situation @ItsTheSituation

@kenny_ahlers No 🤦🏻‍♂️

Snooki, meanwhile, tweeted 🔥🔥🔥 back at someone who said the OG cast was too old for a reboot. It went viral.

Twitter: @snooki

She also faved a whole bunch of tweets from angry fans, including these:

@ItsTheSituation @MTV @DJPaulyD @SammiSweetheart @JENNIWOWW @VINNYGUADAGNINO @RealRonnieMagro seriously, no one wan… https://t.co/FMli9zz7Wz
angelina greco @angelina_greco1

@ItsTheSituation @MTV @DJPaulyD @SammiSweetheart @JENNIWOWW @VINNYGUADAGNINO @RealRonnieMagro seriously, no one wan… https://t.co/FMli9zz7Wz

How I feel when I see @MTV promoting Floribama Shore with Jersey Shore quotes, like @snooki's "Party's Hereeee"....
annmarie moore @annmarie_moore

How I feel when I see @MTV promoting Floribama Shore with Jersey Shore quotes, like @snooki's "Party's Hereeee"....

When I see their is going to be a #JerseyShore spin off with NONE of the OG cast and in Florida and not The Shore… https://t.co/iXcvawhEv6
Nick Cutler @CutlerCoalition

When I see their is going to be a #JerseyShore spin off with NONE of the OG cast and in Florida and not The Shore… https://t.co/iXcvawhEv6

JWoww also chimed in, posting an article on her own website with the headline:

news.missdomesticated.com
And DJ Pauly D went on a faving spree of his own, liking all sorts of angry fan tweets about the reboot:

Whatever this “new jersey shore” show is will NEVER be as good as the original. That’s all @snooki @DJPaulyD @VINNYGUADAGNINO
Jillian Chittenden @jillianchit

Whatever this “new jersey shore” show is will NEVER be as good as the original. That’s all @snooki @DJPaulyD @VINNYGUADAGNINO

“Spin-Off”? Nope. Rip-off? Yep. There’s only one #Jerseyshore @ItsTheSituation @snooki @DJPaulyD @JENNIWOWW https://t.co/T18LUIItHA
Voices Film &amp; TV @Voicesfilm

“Spin-Off”? Nope. Rip-off? Yep. There’s only one #Jerseyshore @ItsTheSituation @snooki @DJPaulyD @JENNIWOWW https://t.co/T18LUIItHA

Saying Floribama Shore is the new Jersey Shore is like asking for Fruit Loops and your mom bringing home Fruit Spin… https://t.co/buFaHgBR7i
annmarie moore @annmarie_moore

Saying Floribama Shore is the new Jersey Shore is like asking for Fruit Loops and your mom bringing home Fruit Spin… https://t.co/buFaHgBR7i

So, listen up MTV: The people have spoken, and they want a reboot with the original cast. And the cast wants it, too, so just make it happen!!!

In the meantime, it's gonna be hard to get a tan with all this SHADE.

