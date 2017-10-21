 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

Ellen Just Scared The Shit Out Of Niall Horan With A Harry Styles Lookalike

Poor Niall.

Posted on
Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Niall Horan — pop singer, Irishman, and former member of One Direction (RIP).

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Niall stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to promote his new solo album, Flicker.

Warner Bros.

And naturally, Ellen decided to scare the ever-loving shit out of him, because that's just what Ellen does to guests on her show. But this time around, there was a TWIST.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Instead of scaring Niall with a witch or a ghost or something, Ellen chose the scariest possible thing to any former 1D member trying to embark on a solo career: Harry Styles.

Warner Bros.

TFW you're trying to go solo but the frontman of your old band pops out of a box to scare you.

Warner Bros.

TBH, the dude doesn't even look THAT much like Harry Styles. If anything, he looks like he bought one of those knockoff costumes on Amazon, probably called "British Boy Band Star" or something.

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

But I digress. Poor Niall!!!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss