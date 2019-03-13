Chrissy Teigen Lost Her Hamster And Hilariously Documented The Saga On Twitter

This weekend, Chrissy Teigen shared a very important life update with the world.
And over the past few days, Chrissy and Peanut Butter have been through QUITE the journey together. First, there was the struggle of figuring out what to feed her.
And how much to touch her.
And whether or not the hamster was, uh......okay.
And so far, Chrissy has been a very devoted hamster mother.
(Despite the occasional setback.)
She's also had to deal with an onslaught of hamster-mommy-shamers who did not like Peanut Butter's cage.
All of this brings us to yesterday, when the REAL disaster struck: Peanut Butter had escaped again, and this time, she was nowhere to be found.
Twitter quickly came to the rescue with advice on how to get her back. It seemed like the best way to get Peanut Butter back was with...peanut butter.
Chrissy also had some choice words for the people criticizing her hamster-parenting:
And when nighttime came, Chrissy was READY.
Her booby traps were set.
Her security cameras were ON.
And her stairs were sprinkled with flour to collect evidence.
She even asked the internet to keep their eyes peeled for Peanut Butter via a livestream:
And after 12 hours of searching, Peanut Butter was actually found!!!
Chrissy was very pleased.
Even if the hamster DID look kinda different than she remembered...are we sure she got the right one??
And while there are still some mysteries left to figure out...
Overall, Peanut Butter is doing very well for herself now.
Chrissy also took the opportunity to assure the world that, yes, Peanut Butter was being properly cared for.
And in fact, they are incredibly bonded now.
Maybe a little too bonded, TBH.
And that's pretty much that on that! Congrats on finding your hamster, Chrissy!!! Please do not get rabies from her.
