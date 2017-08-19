Amy Schumer Was Randomly In The Audience Of "Judge Judy" And People Want Answers

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy People who tuned into Thursday's Judge Judy were treated to a delightful — and slightly confusing — surprise. Amy Schumer was there! Betsy Barta @BetsyBarta When @amyschumer casually attends a taping of Judge Judy... 08:53 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But Amy was not, like, actually featured in the episode. She was just kinda... there? Matthew Ray @mattysmalls Amy???? God I love her. 😂😂😂 @amyschumer 08:44 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Sitting in the background?? Mara @mars_baars My mom just sent me photos she took of Amy Schumer on an episode of Judge Judy and my mom could not be more confuse… https://t.co/IEH40c1bg5 09:22 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite And Judge Judy never once acknowledged that one of the world's most famous comedians was currently in her courtroom??? ⭐BubblyJjong⭐ @BubblyKjh Is dat amy schumer in the bg and if it is, why is she in judge judy's audience/crowd? 09:12 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite So, yes. People were very excited, but also very confused. lil oppression @SpaceJamJordan wtf you doing on judge judy @amyschumer 07:41 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Also, apparently the "lawsuit" was over Yu-Gi-Oh cards. Compelling stuff! Yasmin @_itsyasmin_ Why is @amyschumer on judge judy during a case about missing yu gi oh cards 09:43 PM - 17 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Amy quickly took to Instagram to confirm that the audience member in question was, in fact, her. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com "Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy," she captioned the post. "My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!" She even posted a video of her sitting in Judge Judy's seat to prove it. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Of course, anyone who follows Amy on Instagram may have already known about this cameo. The episode was filmed back in May, and Amy posted a few shots from set at the time: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @amyschumer Moral of the story: You're never too big or too famous to be an extra on daytime TV. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Twitter: @mars_baars Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Extra, indeed. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments