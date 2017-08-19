 go to content
TVAndMovies

Amy Schumer Was Randomly In The Audience Of "Judge Judy" And People Want Answers

Uh, Amy???

Stephen LaConte
People who tuned into Thursday's Judge Judy were treated to a delightful — and slightly confusing — surprise. Amy Schumer was there!

When @amyschumer casually attends a taping of Judge Judy...
Betsy Barta @BetsyBarta

But Amy was not, like, actually featured in the episode. She was just kinda... there?

Amy???? God I love her. 😂😂😂 @amyschumer
Matthew Ray @mattysmalls

Sitting in the background??

My mom just sent me photos she took of Amy Schumer on an episode of Judge Judy and my mom could not be more confuse…
Mara @mars_baars

And Judge Judy never once acknowledged that one of the world's most famous comedians was currently in her courtroom???

Is dat amy schumer in the bg and if it is, why is she in judge judy's audience/crowd?
⭐BubblyJjong⭐ @BubblyKjh

So, yes. People were very excited, but also very confused.

wtf you doing on judge judy @amyschumer
lil oppression @SpaceJamJordan

Also, apparently the "lawsuit" was over Yu-Gi-Oh cards. Compelling stuff!

Why is @amyschumer on judge judy during a case about missing yu gi oh cards
Yasmin @_itsyasmin_

Amy quickly took to Instagram to confirm that the audience member in question was, in fact, her.

"Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy," she captioned the post. "My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!"

She even posted a video of her sitting in Judge Judy's seat to prove it.

Of course, anyone who follows Amy on Instagram may have already known about this cameo. The episode was filmed back in May, and Amy posted a few shots from set at the time:

Instagram: @amyschumer

Moral of the story: You're never too big or too famous to be an extra on daytime TV.

Extra, indeed.
Twitter: @mars_baars

Extra, indeed.

