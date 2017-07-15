Sections

TVAndMovies

All Of The Disney Princesses Are Gonna Be In A Movie Together And Life Will Never Be The Same

I wanna be where the princesses are.

Posted on
Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

Disney is currently hosting its annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California — and yesterday, the company made room for a little ~nostalgia~ when the voice actors behind your fave animated princesses all came together for a big surprise.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The women united as part of the announcement for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, in which Sarah Silverman will once again star as Vanellope von Schweetz:

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

And apparently, many Disney princesses will be popping in for cameos throughout the film! So they all got together at D23, and every single child of the '90s and '00s immediately rejoiced.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

From left to right we have: Paige O'Hara (Belle), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Sarah Silverman (Vanellope), Kristen Bell (Anna), Kelly Macdonald (Merida), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), and Jodi Benson (Ariel).

The princess party continued backstage after the announcement. Somehow Josh Gad got invited in for a pic.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

There were some good and wholesome social media posts as well. Everyone seemed to want a picture with Moana!

View this photo on Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lindalarkinofficial

And Disney fans are pretty freaking excited for Wreck-It Ralph 2 to officially bring the princesses together onscreen.

ALL Disney Princesses will make an appearance in #WreckItRalph2 + All the voice actresses just came on stage… https://t.co/bqcPIh0942
NPOC @nerdypoc

ALL Disney Princesses will make an appearance in #WreckItRalph2 + All the voice actresses just came on stage… https://t.co/bqcPIh0942

THE BEST THING ABOUT THE ANIMATION PANEL IS THAT ALL THE VOICES OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES CAME OUT ON STAGE &amp; REPRISED THEIR ROLES FOR WIR2!
FrancisDominic @ D23 @frncissdominc

THE BEST THING ABOUT THE ANIMATION PANEL IS THAT ALL THE VOICES OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES CAME OUT ON STAGE &amp; REPRISED THEIR ROLES FOR WIR2!

This is the first time in any film that we're getting to see the Disney princesses interact THIS IS A HUGE DEAL #WreckItRalph2 #d23expo
Connie 🍑 @noodlerella

This is the first time in any film that we're getting to see the Disney princesses interact THIS IS A HUGE DEAL #WreckItRalph2 #d23expo

Sadly, a few Disney princesses were missing from the D23 event, but according to People, you'll still be seeing them in the Wreck-It Ralph sequel:

In addition to the ten who graced the D23 stage, Frozen‘s Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), Mulan (voiced by Ming-Na Wen), Sleeping Beauty‘s Aurora, Snow White and Cinderella all get in on the fun too. (Peter Pan‘s Tinker Bell flutters about as well, but she doesn’t have official Princess ranking).

The princesses are all friends IRL and the world is pure and good!

