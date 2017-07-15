All Of The Disney Princesses Are Gonna Be In A Movie Together And Life Will Never Be The Same

Disney is currently hosting its annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California — and yesterday, the company made room for a little ~nostalgia~ when the voice actors behind your fave animated princesses all came together for a big surprise.
The women united as part of the announcement for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, in which Sarah Silverman will once again star as Vanellope von Schweetz:
And apparently, many Disney princesses will be popping in for cameos throughout the film! So they all got together at D23, and every single child of the '90s and '00s immediately rejoiced.
The princess party continued backstage after the announcement. Somehow Josh Gad got invited in for a pic.
There were some good and wholesome social media posts as well. Everyone seemed to want a picture with Moana!
And Disney fans are pretty freaking excited for Wreck-It Ralph 2 to officially bring the princesses together onscreen.
Sadly, a few Disney princesses were missing from the D23 event, but according to People, you'll still be seeing them in the Wreck-It Ralph sequel:
In addition to the ten who graced the D23 stage, Frozen‘s Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), Mulan (voiced by Ming-Na Wen), Sleeping Beauty‘s Aurora, Snow White and Cinderella all get in on the fun too. (Peter Pan‘s Tinker Bell flutters about as well, but she doesn’t have official Princess ranking).