Here's A Bizarre Medical Scam That Even The FDA Can't Figure Out

People who buy medicines from illegal online pharmacies have started receiving frightening letters in the mail: official-looking notices from the Food and Drug Administration telling them they’re breaking the law.

But the letters are fake, and the FDA says they might be part of an international con.

“Based on the agency’s experience with criminals posing as FDA employees, the FDA is concerned that these fake warning letters are linked to an international extortion scam,” the agency said in a public warning on Friday.

The FDA has received reports of about three dozen letters since the beginning of the summer, and doesn’t know who sent them. It’s also unclear how the mystery sender knew that the recipients were buying illegal drugs — or their addresses.



It’s a scam “the likes of which we have not seen before,” said FDA spokesperson Lyndsay Meyer.

The warning letters were sent to people who tried to buy medicines online or over the phone from illegal pharmacies, according to the FDA. These pharmacies often don’t require a valid prescription to purchase drugs, which may be unapproved, expired, counterfeit, or otherwise unsafe.

The FDA does send warning letters to these illegal pharmacies, as well as other companies and people involved with making and distributing drugs — but generally not to consumers who buy the products.

“Consumers who aren’t involved in manufacturing or distributing FDA regulated products should be on alert that if you get an FDA warning letter, it’s probably fake, and probably a scam,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a press release. Gottlieb has been sounding the alarm about illegal pharmacies, and this spring asked tech giants to do more to remove them from their search results.

