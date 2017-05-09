People Are Applauding This Teen's Response To This Dude's Seriously Horrifying Pick-Up Line

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

"I never take it seriously," she said.

Angelica is a 19-year-old student from Connecticut. She told BuzzFeed News she has a Tinder account, but uses it mostly "as a joke."

One of Angelica's favorite ways to use Tinder is to goof around on it when she is hanging out with her 15-year-old sister.

So, on Friday, she said she handed her phone to her sister and let her swipe through on whoever she wanted.

Her sister came across a user named Danny, whose profile picture featured him posing with Ronald McDonald.

"My little sister thought it was funny," Angelica said of the photo, and her sister decided to swipe right.