People Are Applauding This Teen's Response To This Dude's Seriously Horrifying Pick-Up Line

Cancel all men forever.

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Angelica is a 19-year-old student from Connecticut. She told BuzzFeed News she has a Tinder account, but uses it mostly "as a joke."

'I never take it seriously,' she said.
Twitter: @scottcpilgrim

"I never take it seriously," she said.

One of Angelica's favorite ways to use Tinder is to goof around on it when she is hanging out with her 15-year-old sister.

So, on Friday, she said she handed her phone to her sister and let her swipe through on whoever she wanted.

Her sister came across a user named Danny, whose profile picture featured him posing with Ronald McDonald.

"My little sister thought it was funny," Angelica said of the photo, and her sister decided to swipe right.

The swipe was a match, so Danny decided to reach out to Angelica with...this.

Twitter: @scottcpilgrim

Angelica said she was immediately stunned by the pick-up line, and responded with a concise retort. "I'm Jewish."

'At first I was baffled,' Angelica said. 'I didn't know what to say. 'I was like, who uses that as a pick-up line?''
Twitter: @scottcpilgrim

"At first I was baffled," Angelica said. "I didn't know what to say. 'I was like, who uses that as a pick-up line?'"

Angelica said that Danny's response to her was "I'm Catholic." After that, she said she unmatched with him.

She added that she was definitely offended at first, even after her friends told her not to take it to heart.

"[I said] 'I'm kind of taking it to heart a little bit!'" she said.

After a while, Angelica said, she decided "I gotta accept it, Tinder boys are dumb." She thought it may make her Twitter friends laugh, so she posted it online.

angelica @scottcpilgrim

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her tweet quickly went viral, and everyone was just like...what?

@scottcpilgrim ................................ holocaust jokes are still a thing? seriously? *rubs forehead*
Astro 🚀 @Astroillogica

@scottcpilgrim ................................ holocaust jokes are still a thing? seriously? *rubs forehead*

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seriously, dude?

@scottcpilgrim you know his ass thought this was real smooth too like he was typing it up thinking it was the best line ever
social justice bitch @casfucker4real

@scottcpilgrim you know his ass thought this was real smooth too like he was typing it up thinking it was the best line ever

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just no dude, no.

@scottcpilgrim Since when the fuck is the holocaust ever a good topic to include in a pick up line
Sammy Tarantino @Samuel_Wolfiejr

@scottcpilgrim Since when the fuck is the holocaust ever a good topic to include in a pick up line

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Do people actually think this pick up line works? it's disgusting," one woman asked.

@scottcpilgrim do people actually think this pick up line works? it's disgusting
lea @sweetkreachers

@scottcpilgrim do people actually think this pick up line works? it's disgusting

Reply Retweet Favorite

One guy online even claimed he was "Danny" on Twitter and Reddit, saying his pick-up line was amazing. BuzzFeed News has been unable to confirm this dude is the real "Danny."

My tinder game weak as fuck lol https://t.co/RLO8Js2mZ4
Portuguese Sosa @Portuguese_Sosa

My tinder game weak as fuck lol https://t.co/RLO8Js2mZ4

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people told Angelica the guy was probably just trying to be "funny" or trolling. But she said she's not so sure.

"I don't think so, I feel like he genuinely thought it was a good pick-up line," she said.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

