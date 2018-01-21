 back to top
"SNL" Tried To Guess What Trump Could Do To Face Real Consequences And It Got Dark

"Trump punches Pope."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

"Saturday Night Live" had people laughing and crying with a sketch that asked, what could President Trump do to face real consequences from his supporters?

NBC

Host Jessica Chastain played the host of a game show where she told the contestants "something our president did or said and you have to tell me, does it even matter anymore?"

NBC
She then listed things the president has done recently, like the whole Stormy Daniels thing. The contestants then guessed, that of course, this stuff matters.

NBC

But the gag was, none of it did! Chastain then had everyone guess what could matter while she drank.

NBC

They got...creative.

NBC

However, Chastain told them all their guesses wouldn't matter either.

NBC

People on Twitter felt seen by the sketch.

#SNL asks what even matters anymore. Answer: Nothing.
Writerlike🌎 @writerlike1

#SNL asks what even matters anymore. Answer: Nothing.

They said it was "funny because it's true."

The "What Even Matters Anymore" SNL sketch is funny because it's true. "Zero consequences, everyone just moves on."
bby 🌹 @iWuvTheWay

The "What Even Matters Anymore" SNL sketch is funny because it's true. "Zero consequences, everyone just moves on."

And many could relate to Chastain stress-drinking.

Jessica Chastain stressing and drinking as the host of What Even Matters Anymore is how I feel everyday. #SNL @nbcsnl
The Second-to-Last Jedi @sebbyskywalker

Jessica Chastain stressing and drinking as the host of What Even Matters Anymore is how I feel everyday. #SNL @nbcsnl

Watch the whole thing here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

