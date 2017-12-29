Vinny From "Jersey Shore" Tried To Explain Climate Change To Trump And People Are Amazed

ICYMI (I'm looking at you, West Coast) a large swath of the US is experiencing freezing AF temps right now.

The Midwest, East, and South are facing an " Arctic blast " of air that has made for record-low temperatures this week into next. So fun.

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old G… https://t.co/tCjF8xdXep

Since this is affecting much of our nation, President Trump decided to tweet about it and use the moment to make fun of climate change.

The Trump administration in June announced plans to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord. If that ends up happening, the US would be the only country in the world to snub the agreement.