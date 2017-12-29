Vinny From "Jersey Shore" Tried To Explain Climate Change To Trump And People Are Amazed

ICYMI (I'm looking at you, West Coast) a large swath of the US is experiencing freezing AF temps right now.
The Midwest, East, and South are facing an "Arctic blast" of air that has made for record-low temperatures this week into next. So fun.
Advertisement
Since this is affecting much of our nation, President Trump decided to tweet about it and use the moment to make fun of climate change.
The Trump administration in June announced plans to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Accord. If that ends up happening, the US would be the only country in the world to snub the agreement.
He wrote:
In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!
Hot takes ABOUNDED, of course. However, a woke hero has stepped in to try and make Trump see reason. That man is none other than Jersey Shore's Vinny.
He wrote:
I think climate change is more complex than global warming will make it hotter. It has to do with disruptions of atmospheric conditions,ocean patterns, jet streams and shit like that
Advertisement
People were, frankly, stunned at his response.
OK, good.
This is where we are at.
Though some said they knew he had it in him.
Others declared Trump had been owned.
They said Vinny "schooled" him.
2017 is weird.
In response to those who were surprised at his clapback, Vinny said he is BOTH smart and likes to party.
Stay woke, Vinny!
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.