People Are Super Touched By This Football Team's New Gameday Tradition To Honor Sick Kids

The University of Iowa football team started a incredible new tradition during Saturday's opener against Wyoming. At the end of the first quarter, the team and fans turned and waved at kids watching from a hospital overlooking the stadium.
The hospital, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, recently built the building overlooking the stadium, and Saturday was the first time it was open during a game. Many patients and their families gathered to watch.
So, fans decided to give them a shout out. At the end of the first quarter, all of the fans in the the stadium turned to the kids and gave them a wave.
The kids, of course, waved back!
They were super excited.
"I'm a staff nurse and I couldn't believe how amazing this turned out," one woman wrote.
So, in June, Thompson wrote about the idea on his page. The fans totally delivered, and agreed to do the wave.
People online were totally blown away by the gesture.
They said it makes their "heart so happy."
Fans who attended the game also praised the special moment.
Even people who didn't like the Hawkeyes were into it.
"This is why I'm proud to be a Hawkeye fan," one person concluded. "This is what it's all about."
