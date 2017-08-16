An Artist Created An Incredibly Realistic Looking Vulva On A Woman's Nails And It's Pretty Iconic

T Ngu is a designer who owns a shop in Portland, Oregon, called Project Object . Her shop features handmade goods from local artists, and focuses on supporting designers who are women, LGBTQ, and people of color. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

Ngu told BuzzFeed News her shop is very focused on "supporting the community" in Portland.

For the past few years, Ngu has been getting her nails done by Asa at Finger Bang, which is right down the street from her store.

Ngu said Asa had the idea a while ago for a very creative and badass nail design: a vulva or vagina theme. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @asabree

"Asa and I had been talking about doing some vagina or vulva-inspired nails for a while," she said. Ngu's shop is about to host Meggyn Pomerleau, the artist behind The Post-Structuralist Vulva Coloring Book, for an event. So, Ngu thought it was the perfect time to try out her idea. "It just felt appropriate to just kind of make a statement on my nails," she said.

The process took about two hours, Ngu said. Asa looked up some medical models of the vulva online to get everything just right.

Asa shared her creation to her 37,000 Instagram followers, writing "pussy power!" People on Instagram fell totally in love, and reposted the mani all over the place. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @asabree

A ton of women commented on Asa's post, saying the nails were incredible. However, there were plenty of haters as well, who called the mani "gross," "perverted," and "embarrassing."

Ngu said it has been "interesting" to see how many people have shared her mani — and discover that some have been grossed out. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @asabree

"It's a female body part, and I don't think it's anything to be ashamed of," she said. She added that she has been appreciative of the dialogue her mani has started on Instagram. "It's definitely a conversation piece that focuses the light on so many issues," she said. "From art, women's rights, acceptance, self love, and learning to love another person for who they are and not what you want them to be."

