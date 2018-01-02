 back to top
Trump Took Credit For The Fact No Planes Crashed In 2017 And People Are Trolling

"Since taking Office I have been very strict on the Solar System. Good news - it was just reported that the sun Rose every day in 2017!"

Stephanie McNeal
President Trump kicked off the new year by patting himself on the back for the fact that no one died in a commercial plane crash for all of 2017.

He took credit in, what else, a tweet.

"Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!" he wrote.

2017 was also the safest year on record to fly, according to aviation groups.

People were confused as to how or why the president thought he deserved credit for the lack of plane crashes. They began to troll him for other things he may think he deserves credit for.

Like the sun rising, perhaps?

No polio deaths, you're welcome!

Thank god for Trump.

Get away, asteroids!

Thanks for that Super Moon.

Wow, who knew?

X-Men be gone!

No aliens here!

This guy's mouth thanks you.

Some used some fun GIFs!

And others used the moment to illustrate things that Trump has done that they don't agree with.

Happy 2018!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

