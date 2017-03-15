Get Our News App
This Woman Has Perfectly Proven Why Everyone’s Dad Needs To Get Off Facebook

Or at least, can they please learn privacy settings?

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Everyone has dealt with some WTF behavior from one of their older relatives on Facebook from time to time. But this relative of a woman named Ashley may have just taken the cake.

Twitter: @d0mecoach

2. Here is her relative’s comment, in all its glory. SO MUCH NO.

Twitter: @d0mecoach

Of course, he did it publicly so it showed up on all his friends’ timelines.

3. Even worse (better?), the man’s poor stepdaughter decided to give her dad some help (or make him please stop talking).

Twitter: @d0mecoach

“Hey dad…All of your friends can see when you comment on this stuff,” she wrote.

Ashley told BuzzFeed News she got the screenshots sent to her, and she died, of course. She said she knew she had to share it on Twitter.

“We just thought it was hilarious and I knew my friends would think it was hilarious too,” she said.

4. Ashley shared the screenshots and wrote “this is my blood, ya’ll.” People were totally shook.

Twitter

5. NONONONO.

Twitter

6. How? Why?

Twitter

7. “Dad, it’s time we have ‘that conversation’. Yes, about Facebook privacy settings.”

Twitter

8. But a lot of people were like, yep. That’s my dad.

Twitter

9. This is (sadly) relatable AF.

Twitter

10. Some even shared the cringeworthy posts their family members decided to tag them in. WTF?

Twitter

Ashley said the attention to her post has been totally crazy, adding she hasn’t told her relative about his newfound fame.

“I’m pretty sure he has no idea,” she said. “He is now claiming he was ‘hacked.’ But our side of the family isn’t buying that.”

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
