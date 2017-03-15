This Woman Has Perfectly Proven Why Everyone’s Dad Needs To Get Off Facebook

3. Even worse (better?), the man’s poor stepdaughter decided to give her dad some help (or make him please stop talking).

“Hey dad…All of your friends can see when you comment on this stuff,” she wrote.

Ashley told BuzzFeed News she got the screenshots sent to her, and she died, of course. She said she knew she had to share it on Twitter.

“We just thought it was hilarious and I knew my friends would think it was hilarious too,” she said.