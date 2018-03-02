This Poor Dude Has To Pay $1,635 After He Drunkenly Took An Uber From West Virginia To New Jersey

Share On more Share On more

A dude from New Jersey had to pay Uber $1,635.93 after he drunkenly took a car home after a night of partying at a fraternity in West Virginia.

Kenny Bachman told BuzzFeed News he went to West Virginia for a night of fun. As the night went on, he went out to a club, where he spent $200. And that's the last thing he remembers before waking up in a random car.

"When I woke up in the passenger seat of some random older foreign man's car I had so many questions," he said.

Kenny had, apparently, drunkenly ordered an Uber "home" around 2:51 a.m. The driver complied and took him home — to New Jersey.

Kenny woke up when he was about an hour away from his house. The drive, he said, was about five or six hours.

"I didn’t know what to think," he said.