Trump's New Pumpkin-Themed MAGA Hats For Halloween Are Getting Trolled

"You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul?"

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you haven't hit up President Trump's merch website lately, you may have missed out on its most ~spooktacular~ offering. The team is now selling pumpkin "MAGA" hats.

The hat features the face of a jack-o'-lantern on the front and the president's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan on the back."It's Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat!" the website states.
shop.donaldjtrump.com

The hat features the face of a jack-o'-lantern on the front and the president's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan on the back.

"It's Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat!" the website states.

The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, even sported one on social media to advertise for the holiday offering.

Lara Trump @LaraLeaTrump

But people like Samantha Bee immediately began trolling Lara Trump and the hat. "You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul?" the TV host wrote.

Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

Many others soon joined in.

Christy Hurt @ChurtHurt

"A pumpkin #MAGA hat for a pumpkin-headed president."

Rachael @maryploppins613

What's one more pumpkin spice item?

DJ Judd @juddzeez

They also offered improvements.

Kellie Dixon @kellie_dixon

Or suggestions.

Misha Collins @mishacollins

If you want a pumpkin hat you better hurry. They are selling for $45 for a limited time. Happy Halloween!

GOP @GOP

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

