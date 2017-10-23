Trump's New Pumpkin-Themed MAGA Hats For Halloween Are Getting Trolled

If you haven't hit up President Trump's merch website lately, you may have missed out on its most ~spooktacular~ offering. The team is now selling pumpkin "MAGA" hats.
The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, even sported one on social media to advertise for the holiday offering.
But people like Samantha Bee immediately began trolling Lara Trump and the hat. "You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul?" the TV host wrote.
Many others soon joined in.
"A pumpkin #MAGA hat for a pumpkin-headed president."
What's one more pumpkin spice item?
They also offered improvements.
Or suggestions.
If you want a pumpkin hat you better hurry. They are selling for $45 for a limited time. Happy Halloween!
