Trump Voters Think He Should Be Able To Have A Private Email Server And People Are Confused

Why does this sound so familiar?

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A majority of Donald Trump voters think that their president should be allowed to have a private email server. Yes, we’re serious.

View this image ›

Twitter

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling among people who voted for Trump found that most of them think that if he wants a private email server, that is A-OK.

The poll stated that “42% of Trump voters think he should be allowed to have a private email server to just 39% who think he shouldn’t be allowed to. Maybe cyber security wasn’t such a big issue in last year’s election after all.”

In case you forgot, Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time at the State Department was one of the biggest issues of the 2016 campaign. You know, the reason they chanted, “Lock her up?”

2. Once the poll results were released, a lot of people were just, like, what?

3. Seriously?

4. SMDH.

5. Some used stronger language.

A private email server is perfectly ok. At least if you're the orange menace. What total bullshit. https://t.co/HBnvcH9aoX

— ((AnythingBUTAngie)) (@FoodAprecianado)

6. It brought Democratic Sen. Cory Booker to the brink.

I've never had a drink in my life, but this kind of data makes me reconsider. https://t.co/OdAxVgicuE

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker)

7. And made others raise some interesting points.

It’s as if email server management isn't a very important political issue and shouldn’t become a defining media nar… https://t.co/gMhfqDXfLD

— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler)

8. “Gee, it’s almost like that whole email server thing was a convenient and totally transparent smoke screen for rampant misogyny,” said one person.

Gee, it's almost like that whole email server thing was a convenient and totally transparent smoke screen for rampa… https://t.co/rigV3NpDCU

— Suzan Eraslan (@SuzanEraslan)

9. Basically, this is all Clinton voters right now:

@ppppolls

— Zeta (@ZetaHeiter)

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
