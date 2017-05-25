Sections

People Are Wondering If Trump Shoved Another World Leader So He Could Be In The Front Of A Photo

Let's look at the tape.

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump on Thursday attended the NATO summit in Brussels, along with many other world leaders.

Pool / Getty Images

However, it looks like he shoved aside the prime minister of Montenegro, Dusko Markovic, so he could be in the front of a photo.

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group?
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group?

FYI, Montenegro is the newest member of NATO, and will officially join on June 5.

Let's review that instant replay in slow-motion.

Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group.
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group.

We can see that Trump's hand crept up behind Markovic as he was walking up to the photo...

Twitter: @SteveKopack

And then Trump seems to move him to the side with his hand...

Twitter: @SteveKopack

He walks to the front...

Twitter: @SteveKopack

And then he fluffs his coat.

Twitter: @SteveKopack

People online certainly thought it seemed like a shove.

Watch @realDonaldTrump dickishly shove a fellow NATO leader out of the way so he can be front and center in a photo… https://t.co/LAxRMgQroW
Andy Oare @andyoare

Watch @realDonaldTrump dickishly shove a fellow NATO leader out of the way so he can be front and center in a photo… https://t.co/LAxRMgQroW

Many weren't pleased with how it looked.

Come see our rude, boorish toddler-in-chief shove his way past other NATO leaders just so he can get in front of th… https://t.co/z5uc9tP10O
(((Jeff Tiedrich))) @jefftiedrich

Come see our rude, boorish toddler-in-chief shove his way past other NATO leaders just so he can get in front of th… https://t.co/z5uc9tP10O

"Classy leader alert!"

Classy leader alert! Watch Donald Trump shove a NATO leader aside to get in front for a group photo https://t.co/byEaG2NCnV
James West @jameswest2010

Classy leader alert! Watch Donald Trump shove a NATO leader aside to get in front for a group photo https://t.co/byEaG2NCnV

Although some people defended Trump, saying the US president deserves to be in the front.

@cxcope @SteveKopack we pay all of NATO's bills - USA stands in the front
Anthony Diaz @VileStyle

@cxcope @SteveKopack we pay all of NATO's bills - USA stands in the front

"Ok, well when that guy starts paying his fair share of NATO expenses he can stand in front of the group," said one.

@SteveKopack Ok, well when that guy starts paying his fair share of NATO expenses he can stand in front of the group.
Seth Barron @NYCCouncilWatch

@SteveKopack Ok, well when that guy starts paying his fair share of NATO expenses he can stand in front of the group.

According to the Washington Post's White House bureau chief, Philip Rucker, Trump had a reserved spot in the photo.

Trump’s spot at center of photo was predetermined, based on NATO protocol. Alphabetical order. US always front/cent… https://t.co/pmkfadR6yv
Philip Rucker @PhilipRucker

Trump’s spot at center of photo was predetermined, based on NATO protocol. Alphabetical order. US always front/cent… https://t.co/pmkfadR6yv

  1. So, do you think Trump shoved Markovic?

People Are Wondering If Trump Shoved Another World Leader So He Could Be In The Front Of A Photo

So, do you think Trump shoved Markovic?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

