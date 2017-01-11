People Are Trolling Trump Because His Law Firm Won "Russia Law Firm Of The Year"

1. Donald Trump was joined at his news conference on Wednesday by Sheri Dillon, a lawyer representing him.
Dillon told reporters how Trump plans to “completely isolate” himself from his company’s daily operations while he is president, and give the reigns to his two oldest sons.
3. Dillon is a Washington-D.C.-based tax attorney for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, a law firm that has offices all over the world.
The firm’s 29 offices in countries around the globe provide legal services for “clients ranging from established, global Fortune 100 companies to enterprising startups,” the firm says on its website.
5. However, people on Twitter are now trolling Trump and Dillon for one of the firm’s other distinctions. In May, it won the “Russia Law Firm of the Year” award.
The fact went viral on Twitter after it was pointed out by writer Gabe Ortiz.
The award was issued by Chambers and Partners, a group that publishes guides thats ranks law firms around the globe.
The award was given by the group to the firm’s Moscow office for “excellence in client service, preeminence in the relevant market, notable achievements over the past 12 months, outstanding work, and impressive strategic growth.”
“The Moscow team includes seasoned lawyers and specialists with experience throughout the region…” Chambers and Partners said in a press release.
7. Even though the award was given to the Moscow team, and Dillon is based in Washington, DC, many people thought the award was ironic due to allegations of Trump having ties to Russia.
8. Some felt something was afoot.
10. They basically said, SMH.
11. But others said it was unfair to equate Dillon’s work with that of the Moscow team’s.
12. “Does this necessarily mean anything significant?” asked one person.
BuzzFeed News has contacted Chambers & Partners for more on the award.
