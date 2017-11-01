Donald Trump Jr. Turned Halloween Into A "Socialism" Lesson For His 3-Year-Old And People Are Trolling

On Halloween, Donald Trump Jr. decided to teach his 3-year-old daughter a lesson in what he called "socialism." He then decided to share his parenting with Twitter.
Many people on Twitter quickly began to respond to him. They said for one, didn't Chloe get all her candy free?
That's kind of the point of the holiday.
“You mean the candy that other people paid for and gave it to her for free? Is that what we’re talking about?”
They thought his "lesson" was a tad ironic.
And compared it to GOP policies.
Or they compared it to the Trump family.
"Better idea: have her take out loans, use the money to buy and eat candy, then default and declare bankruptcy. That's the Trump way."
Some had suggestions.
"Having inherited all my candy, I’ll pass laws to take candy from as many poor kids as possible and give it to Chloe."
Many celebs soon weighed in.
They had ~hot takes.~
JK Rowling weighed in, of course.
Some people just had jokes.
Hmmm.
Happy Halloween, Chloe!
