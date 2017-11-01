 back to top
Donald Trump Jr. Turned Halloween Into A "Socialism" Lesson For His 3-Year-Old And People Are Trolling

"Didn’t she just go around asking for free candy from people who bought it?"

Stephanie McNeal
On Halloween, Donald Trump Jr. decided to teach his 3-year-old daughter a lesson in what he called "socialism." He then decided to share his parenting with Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

"I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to [sic] early to teach her about socialism," he wrote.

Many people on Twitter quickly began to respond to him. They said for one, didn't Chloe get all her candy free?

Kevin J @kevinmj76

That's kind of the point of the holiday.

n / st spoilers !!! @qinasrodriguez

“You mean the candy that other people paid for and gave it to her for free? Is that what we’re talking about?”

Mark Skog @MarkSkog

They thought his "lesson" was a tad ironic.

Jules Suzdaltsev @jules_su

And compared it to GOP policies.

Josh Gondelman @joshgondelman

Or they compared it to the Trump family.

Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

"Better idea: have her take out loans, use the money to buy and eat candy, then default and declare bankruptcy. That's the Trump way."

Craig Mazin @clmazin

Some had suggestions.

Bill Kristol @BillKristol

"Having inherited all my candy, I’ll pass laws to take candy from as many poor kids as possible and give it to Chloe."

David Schneider @davidschneider

Many celebs soon weighed in.

George Takei @GeorgeTakei

They had ~hot takes.~

Zach Braff @zachbraff

JK Rowling weighed in, of course.

J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling

Some people just had jokes.

Sebastian Blax @Blaxabbath

Hmmm.

Trumpton @Trump_ton

Happy Halloween, Chloe!

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

