Teens Are Going Nuts Over This Meme That Claims To Teach You To Break Your Thumb

1. People on Twitter are going nuts over this meme that claims to show you how to break your thumb ligament.
2. The meme has been around for a while, but exploded on Twitter after it was shared by a user named Ryan. Ryan claimed his friend Jon tried it, and really hurt himself.
Ryan told BuzzFeed News he and Jon are seniors in high school in Virginia, and have been friends since middle school.
The meme says you’re supposed to tuck your thumb into your palm, and fling it forward, which will “break” your ligament.
“The pain was more caused by me doing it over and over again from attempting to test the meme if that makes sense,” he said.
He added his thumb locked in that position for a second, but now is normal.
“After so many attempts my thumb felt weird, I can’t really explain the exact feeling,” he said.
6. In fact, the diagram shown in the meme appears to be from a doctor’s office website that is trying to diagnose a condition, not demonstrate an injury.
A similar diagram featured on FlexPT.com says the motion is a way to diagnose de Quervain’s tendonitis, an inflammation of the tendons in the thumb.
“To diagnose, a clinician will have you perform the ‘Finklestein Test’ where you place your thumb into the palm of your hand and make a fist around it, then bend your wrist down towards the floor,” the website says. “Sharp shooting pain usually occurs along the thumb side of your wrist and is symptomatic of possible de Quervain’s tendonitis.”
8. However, these facts haven’t stopped a ton of people from trying the trick and claiming injuries.
9. Why?
10. Some tried it and then questioned everything.
11. How did we get here?
12. “I’m so tempted to break my thumb ligament rn, I hate the internet.”
13. Other people are just clowning with their double-jointed thumbs.
16. In conclusion, you won’t break your thumb. But please don’t try it.
- Donald Trump mocked the ratings for Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Celebrity Apprentice," and Schwarzenegger shot back that he should worry more about "the people's work."
- Tilikum, the SeaWorld orca who killed his trainer and was involved in the deaths of two others — inspiring the documentary "Blackfish" — has died.
- A guard who was killed in the New Year's Eve nightclub shooting in Ankara escaped an attack only weeks before, becoming symbolic of Turkey's recent wave of terror.
- Women who march on Washington, DC, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration will also be offered training on how to run for political office.