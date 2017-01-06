Get Our News App
Teens Are Going Nuts Over This Meme That Claims To Teach You To Break Your Thumb

It doesn’t work, but also don’t try it?

Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. People on Twitter are going nuts over this meme that claims to show you how to break your thumb ligament.

People on Twitter are going nuts over this meme that claims to show you how to break your thumb ligament.

Twitter

2. The meme has been around for a while, but exploded on Twitter after it was shared by a user named Ryan. Ryan claimed his friend Jon tried it, and really hurt himself.

Ryan told BuzzFeed News he and Jon are seniors in high school in Virginia, and have been friends since middle school.

The meme says you’re supposed to tuck your thumb into your palm, and fling it forward, which will “break” your ligament.

4. Jon told BuzzFeed News that despite his frenzied text messages, he doesn’t really think he hurt his thumb. Also, he is double jointed.

Twitter: @RahSenpai

Twitter: @RahSenpai

 

“The pain was more caused by me doing it over and over again from attempting to test the meme if that makes sense,” he said.

He added his thumb locked in that position for a second, but now is normal.

“After so many attempts my thumb felt weird, I can’t really explain the exact feeling,” he said.

6. In fact, the diagram shown in the meme appears to be from a doctor’s office website that is trying to diagnose a condition, not demonstrate an injury.

In fact, the diagram shown in the meme appears to be from a doctor's office website that is trying to diagnose a condition, not demonstrate an injury.

flex-pt.com

A similar diagram featured on FlexPT.com says the motion is a way to diagnose de Quervain’s tendonitis, an inflammation of the tendons in the thumb.

“To diagnose, a clinician will have you perform the ‘Finklestein Test’ where you place your thumb into the palm of your hand and make a fist around it, then bend your wrist down towards the floor,” the website says. “Sharp shooting pain usually occurs along the thumb side of your wrist and is symptomatic of possible de Quervain’s tendonitis.”

8. However, these facts haven’t stopped a ton of people from trying the trick and claiming injuries.

CAM JUST BROKE HIS THUMB OVER A TWEET

— DRΣШ JΩΠΣS (@drewj2017)

9. Why?

My poor friend @CapitalDEEZ_ Twitter over here making him break his thumb ligament 😩😂

— Gringaruvian 🇵🇪 (@KaySammikay)

10. Some tried it and then questioned everything.

"I'm gonna go to sleep early today" 12:30pm: *up trying to break thumb ligament for the gram*

— ウェスリー (@lehsxlee)

11. How did we get here?

I wish I didn't just try to break my thumb for 5 minutes https://t.co/1ZdkAwiZwu

— syd (@sydney_clay)

12. “I’m so tempted to break my thumb ligament rn, I hate the internet.”

I'm so tempted to break my thumb ligament rn, I hate the internet

— maddie (@nvughty)

13. Other people are just clowning with their double-jointed thumbs.

@RahSenpai @yuridiaa__ damn mee too

— Luis Meza 🌐 (@lfw_lm)

14. Yuck.

@RahSenpai looks like my hand had a seizure

— Mia (@Meli__10)

15. Stahp.

It's not that hard to break the thumb ligament

— TigerCaptain (@TigerCaptain_)

16. In conclusion, you won’t break your thumb. But please don’t try it.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
