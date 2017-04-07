Brian Williams described the US missiles that bombed Syria as "beautiful" multiple times on MSNBC on Thursday night, and a lot of people are confused and angry.
Williams was showing photos of the launch when he began to wax poetic about the "beauty" of the images.
"We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two US Navy vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said.
He then said he was tempted to quote "the great Leonard Cohen," saying, "I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons."
"And they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments, making what is for them a brief flight, over this airfield...what did they hit?"
As his comments circulated online a lot of people were like, WTF?
They said it was inappropriate to refer to war images as "beautiful."
As one person eloquently put it: "Brian Williams was talking about cruise missiles tonight like they were being launched by his own dick and IMO it was revolting as shit."
Other people, of course, took the opportunity to clown Williams over his whole lying scandal.
They wondered if Williams would claim he was there.
"Brian Williams was on one of the Tomahawks and even watched the first 58 Tomahawks hit before jumping off. 1st hand report."
Did he hitch a ride on a missile?
But some people defended Williams, saying his comments were taken out of context.
"Brian Williams doesn't think weapons are beautiful. He quoted a line of a song out of context. Twitter needs to take a deep breath and relax," one person said.
