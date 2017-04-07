Sections

Brian Williams Called The Missiles That Bombed Syria "Beautiful"

"Brian Williams was talking about cruise missiles tonight like they were being launched by his own dick and IMO it was revolting as shit."

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Brian Williams described the US missiles that bombed Syria as "beautiful" multiple times on MSNBC on Thursday night, and a lot of people are confused and angry.

Brian Williams refers to this Pentagon video of missiles going to kill people as
Trevor Timm @trevortimm

Brian Williams refers to this Pentagon video of missiles going to kill people as "beautiful" 3 times in 30 seconds

Reply Retweet Favorite

Williams was showing photos of the launch when he began to wax poetic about the "beauty" of the images.

"We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two US Navy vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said.

He then said he was tempted to quote "the great Leonard Cohen," saying, "I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons."

"And they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments, making what is for them a brief flight, over this airfield...what did they hit?"

As his comments circulated online a lot of people were like, WTF?

@70torinoman @KyleKulinski MSNBC Brian Williams called the missile launch
Edward Ursino @VegasMrEd

@70torinoman @KyleKulinski MSNBC Brian Williams called the missile launch "Beautiful". People are dead. This ain't 4th of July Jackass!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

They said it was inappropriate to refer to war images as "beautiful."

@JoyAnnReid @ericgobucks It was hard to watch Brian Williams call it beautiful on TV last night. He really showed media loves to cover war.
Lisa Bromley @LisaKBromley

@JoyAnnReid @ericgobucks It was hard to watch Brian Williams call it beautiful on TV last night. He really showed media loves to cover war.

Reply Retweet Favorite

As one person eloquently put it: "Brian Williams was talking about cruise missiles tonight like they were being launched by his own dick and IMO it was revolting as shit."

Brian Williams was talking about cruise missiles tonight like they were being launched by his own dick and IMO it was revolting as shit
sick transit, gloria @samknight1

Brian Williams was talking about cruise missiles tonight like they were being launched by his own dick and IMO it was revolting as shit

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people, of course, took the opportunity to clown Williams over his whole lying scandal.

Here's Brian Williams gushing over the #SyriaStrikes. How long until he claims he was there? Asking for a friend.
Based Monitored 🇺🇸 @BasedMonitored

Here's Brian Williams gushing over the #SyriaStrikes. How long until he claims he was there? Asking for a friend.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They wondered if Williams would claim he was there.

Matthew Kick @MatthewKick

"I rode into Syria on one of the missiles. It was beautiful!" - Brian Williams

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Brian Williams was on one of the Tomahawks and even watched the first 58 Tomahawks hit before jumping off. 1st hand report."

@daveweigel Brian Williams was on one of the Tomahawks and even watched the first 58 Tomahawks hit before jumping off. 1st hand report.
Truman Boyes 🌐 @trumanboyes

@daveweigel Brian Williams was on one of the Tomahawks and even watched the first 58 Tomahawks hit before jumping off. 1st hand report.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Did he hitch a ride on a missile?

Brian williams actually rode on the cruise missile
Export Fit @FitExport

Brian williams actually rode on the cruise missile

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some people defended Williams, saying his comments were taken out of context.

How bout we jump off Brian Williams ass? He didn't call the missile strikes beautiful. Said they were beautiful pictures of fearsome weapons
Clark 💯% Awesome @clarkemtp

How bout we jump off Brian Williams ass? He didn't call the missile strikes beautiful. Said they were beautiful pictures of fearsome weapons

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Brian Williams doesn't think weapons are beautiful. He quoted a line of a song out of context. Twitter needs to take a deep breath and relax," one person said.

Brian Williams doesn't think weapons are beautiful. He quoted a line of a song out of context. Twitter needs to take a deep breath and relax
Christopher Lawson @Corpulace

Brian Williams doesn't think weapons are beautiful. He quoted a line of a song out of context. Twitter needs to take a deep breath and relax

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted MSNBC for comment.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

