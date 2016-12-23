People Are Freaking Out Over This Santa Who Seems To Have Not Aged In Decades

The photographer posted in 2015 that Santa had been posing with children and adults for over 45 years.

Many people commented on the studio’s Facebook page that both themselves and their children had visited the Santa, which they called a holiday staple in the community.

“We are proud that our Santa was able to be your Santa 25 years ago,” the studio responded to one person. “Please bring your future children to continue this holiday tradition.”

BuzzFeed News has contacted the studio for more on the possible ~real~ Santa.