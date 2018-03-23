 back to top
Taylor Swift Just Announced She Is Donating To The March For Our Lives

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence."

Stephanie McNeal
Taylor Swift announced Friday she is donating to the March For Our Lives movement to "support gun reform," because "no one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence."

Swift didn't say how much money she was giving to the cause, and a donation with her name attached didn't immediately appear on the movement's GoFundMe page.

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub.

Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship," Swift wrote on Instagram.

Swift said she is donating to "support gun reform."

"I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again," she wrote.

The post and donation mark a somewhat rare occasion of Swift taking a political stance. The musician has been criticized over the past year for not going to the Women's March, and has often been accused of "voting for Trump."

Taylor swift's new album track listing: 1. I voted for Trump 2. I didnt support the Women's March 3. Charlottesville? I don't know her. 4. 🐍
Swift did tweet about the march at the time (though it was deleted, with all of her tweets, to kick off her Reputation era). But for many, that was not enough.

Let’s play a fun game of “where was the amazing, woman empowering, feminist Taylor Swift” during the women’s march? Hmm
Swift has also been dragged for not denouncing communities of white nationalists who claim she is a secret Nazi.

It is dec. 10, 2017 and @taylorswift13 has yet to denounce the white nationalist who prop her up.
Despite the criticism, Swift has made big-time donations to arguably political causes. She donated $250,000 to Kesha as the singer battled producer Dr. Luke in 2016, and donated $100,000 earlier this year to the Time's Up Movement.

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer.
She was also featured as one of Time's "Persons of the Year" 2018 with other "silence breakers" speaking out against sexual harassment, after she won a lawsuit against a former radio DJ accused of groping her.

Many other celebrities have spoken out in support of the March, including Swift BFFs Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello.

selena gomez, taylor swift, and camila cabello are all publicly showing their support for #MarchForOurLives ♥️
Artists that will be performing at the march in Washington, DC, on Saturday include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Common.

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

