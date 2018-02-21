 back to top
A Hashtag About #MillennialOlympicEvents Is Being Taken Over By Anti-Millennial Trolls And It's A Mess

"Abortion triathlon?" Really?

Stephanie McNeal
This week, a hashtag emerged on Twitter that seemed to be inspired by the Olympic games. The hashtag #MillennialOlympicEvents had people imagining challenges that millennials would be great at.

Beard growing #MillennialOlympicEvents
Dont Think So @DontThinkso555

They were really creative at first!

Curling up for Netflix &amp; Chilling #MillennialOlympicEvents
Joe Ballard @JoeBallard88

Aww.

100m Social Butterfly #MillennialOlympicEvents
Billie @BilliesGhost

So perfect!

Bobslay #MillennialOlympicEvents
OSU Bucks Dad @AJBorland

Some people got a little more biting.

Synchronized Drowning In Debt? #MillennialOlympicEvents
Vince Kesavamoorthy @truthmashup

Womp womp.

Juggling to save for retirement, a home, and grad school, pay your bills, deflect questions about when you’re going… https://t.co/SLDmuuv9to
Cindy 👻 @Cindifer_0

I'd be great at this.

Synchronized Sallie Mae Payments #MillennialOlympicEvents
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

However, the hashtag was soon swarmed by people who decided to use it to insult millennials instead.

"Abortion triathlon?" Really?

"Moving in and out of your parent's houseathon."

Some included images.

"Basement dwelling."

They seemed to have a lot of pent-up anger!

"Screaming" and "freeing their nipples."

"Attack the NRA."

It went on and on...

Now, pro-millennials are defending millennials against millennial haters all over a silly millennial hashtag. (It's all very confusing.)

Everyone tweeting about #MillennialOlympicEvents should remember the one sport Millenials are forced to compete in.… https://t.co/FehzJGpWvj
Christopher Golden @ChristophGolden

😳

I'm watching the boomers telling shitty mean jokes on the #MillennialOlympicEvents feed and all I can think is 'You… https://t.co/2f0SPP8z16
The Baconcat - 50% Bacon, 50% Cat, 23% flawed math @theBaconcat

Many pointed out that, actually, a lot of Olympians are millennials, so...?

#MillennialOlympicEvents really illustrates the illogical disdain boomers have for millenials because most competin… https://t.co/J0sEMC328B
Molly @isteintraum

"Lay off already" was the general consensus.

Skiing. Snowboarding. Hockey. Figure skating. Luge. Skeleton. Speed skating. Cross country. Curling. These are ACT… https://t.co/Rk17CyylJD
Andy Stein @AndySteinMusic

America, 2018, everyone!

#MillennialOlympicEvents Baby Boomers and Millennial’s getting after each other, again... Gen X:
Batty McLain @BattyMclain

